Sustainable Fabrics Market Outlook (2019-2023) By Top Competitors, Business Growth, Trend, Size, Segmentation, Revenue and Industry Expansion Strategies: MRFR

Global Sustainable Fabrics Market Overview:

The global textile market players are shifting focus towards sustainability these days. For instance, several global fashion brands such as Eileen Fisher, Eileen Fisher, Everlane’s, Patagonia, Stella McCartney are launching sustainable fabrics in the market.

However, the high cost of sustainable fabrics over conventional fabrics is the matter of concern and is challenging the growth of the market.

The global sustainable fabric market was valued at USD 58.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Sustainable fabrics include organic fabrics, regenerated fabrics, and recycled fabrics. Organics fabrics are produced from non-genetically modified plants and are grown in controlled settings of soil and water with no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals. Organic cotton is the most commonly used organic fabric in the world. Regenerated fabrics are made by dissolving cellulose from tree wood in chemicals and forming fiber using viscose method. Cotton, hemp, are mostly used as a source of cellulose. Different types of regenerated fabrics (also known as rayon or viscous rayon) include lyocell, linen, modal, alginate, and crabyon.

Recycled fabrics are manufactured using 100% post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials or synthetic fabrics such as polyethylene, polyester, or polypropylene. They are recycled and converted into eco fibers and then fabrics, which are specifically designed for outdoor furnishing, roof vents, industrial scrub pads, and outdoor & sports apparel.

Segmentation Overview:

The global sustainable fabric market has been segmented by product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the global sustainable fabric market has been segmented into natural, organic, regenerated, and recycled. Among them, the regenerated fabric segment held the largest market share in 2018 due to their similar performance characteristics to synthetic fabrics. Automotive furnishing and clothing applications are driving the growth of this segment. However, the organic fabric segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global sustainable fabric market has been studied with respect to five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. North America accounted for the second largest market share in 2018, which is further trailed by Europe. The Latin America markets are expected to show increasing growth during the forecast period. However, Middle East & Africa held the least market share of the global market in 2018.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players operating in the global sustainable fabric market are Fabindia Overseas Pvt. Ltd. (India), Lenzing AG (Austria), Grasim (India), Teijin Limited (Japan), Wellman Advanced Materials (US), US Fibers (US), David C. Poole Company, Inc (US), Foss Performance Materials (US), Polyfibre Industries (India), Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd (China), Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fibre Co. Ltd (China), Pilipinas Ecofiber Corp. (Philippines), China Bambro Textile Co. Ltd (China), Textil Santanderina, SA (Spain), Pure Waste Textiles Ltd (Finland), and Vivify Textiles (Switzerland).

