Sustainability Management Software Market Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR During Forecast Period 2019-2023

Sustainability Management Software Market, By Component (Software, Service), By Software (Collaboration and Communication Systems), By Service (Implementation Service, Consulting Service), By Deployment (Cloud Based, On-Premise) – Forecast 2023

Overview

In sustainability management software market, cloud based software solution and mobility is one of few factor driving the market growth. Sustainability management software solution enable organization by tracking and managing the data that is gathered through multiple channels and helps organization to recognized evolving trends and patterns is boosting the market. By vertical segment, IT & telecommunication and automotive sector acquires highest market share owing to better management of data and improved enterprise efficiency by sustainability management software solutions is fueling the market growth. The collaboration and communication system software adopted by organization to ensure effective information sharing is boosting the market.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3856

Segments

The segmentation on the basis of deployment includes cloud and on-premise. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enable enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manage storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, sustainability management software market has been valued at approximately USD 900 Million by the end of forecast period with approx. 7% of CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2023.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the sustainability management software market are- Schneider Electric (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), CA Technologies (U.S.), Verisae, Inc. (U.S.), Thinkstep (Germany), Urjanet Inc (U.S.), Accuvio (Ireland), Ecova Inc. (U.S.), Figbytes Inc. (Canada), among others.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By software segment, Sustainability Management Software Market consists of sustainability performance and project management software, sustainable product development software, collaboration and communication system, infrastructure management software and corporate social responsibility data management software. Sustainable infrastructure management system enable organization by managing document related to CSR activities and integrate sustainability and financial reporting. It enables organization by improving performance and reducing time and cost spent on managing data. It helps enterprise to track and monitor CSR metrics with data collection, reporting, consolidation and managing capability for long-term enterprise CSR sustainability and performance.

Regional Analysis

By region, MRFR analysis shows that North America region accounts for largest market share in sustainability management software market owing to growing adoption of sustainability management software solution by small and large enterprises in the region. Wide adoption of sustainability management software solution in IT and telecommunication sector and e-commerce enterprises is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be one of the fastest growing market owing to increased adoption of cloud sustainability management software solutions by enterprises. In Asia-Pacific region countries such as China, India, South Korea and Japan will be generating high revenue in sustainability management software market. Increased adoption of sustainability management software solution by small and large enterprises to enhanced marketing effectiveness by improving business strategies and decision. The growing IT infrastructure, emerging economies from developing nation is fueling the market in the region. By vertical segment, manufacturing and automotive sector is expected to account for highest market share in the region.

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Check Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3856

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 3 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 4 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY REGION

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET, BY COMPONENT

Continued…..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET: BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 4 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET: BY VERTICAL (%)

FIGURE 5 SUSTAINABILITY MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE MARKET: BY REGION (%)

Continued…..

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]