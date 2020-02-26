FactMR has actively published a new research study titled “Surging Popularity of Wood and Laminate Flooring Market across Regional Markets Pushing Revenue Growth by 2026 | Key Players are Abet Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Goodfellow Inc., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the wood and laminate flooring market during the period from 2017-2026. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global wood and laminate flooring market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 5.0% CAGR during the period until 2026.

Increasing role of floorings in boosting the physical appearance of homes and other spaces has driven the demand for wood-based floorings and laminate floorings. Low price point and installation convenience of wood and laminate floorings is driving the adoption across the construction industry. Hybrid laminate materials and composite woods are being used to develop advanced floorings. In addition, textural advantage of wood and laminate floorings is becoming a key factor fuelling their sales among upscale consumer community.

The report has estimated that during the forecast period, sales of wood floorings will gain highest traction. By the end of 2026, more than 1,130 million sq. meters of wood floorings are expected to be sold across the globe. On the other hand, laminate floorings will register a steady volume CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Through 2026, the residential end-use of wood and laminate floorings is estimated to account for more than one-third share on global market volumes. Commercial end-use of wood and laminate flooring is expected to gain traction, reflecting highest volume CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

Wood and laminate floorings are widely used across construction activities, but their adoption is set to remain predominant in repair and rehabilitation. By 2026-end, over 1,300 million sq. meters of wood and laminate floorings will be sold globally for repair and rehabilitation activities. The report further reveals that Europe will be the largest adopter of wood and laminate floorings through 2026. While the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to register highest production of wood and laminate floorings, their demand is slated to remain high in European countries. By the end of 2026, Europe’s wood and laminate flooring market is expected to register sales of nearly 790 million sq. meters.

Leading manufacturers of wood and laminate floorings have been profiled in the report. Companies namely, Tarkett, Mannington Mills, Inc., Mohawk Group, Abet Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Goodfellow Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Armstrong Flooring, Kronospan Limited, Kahrs Holding AB and Bauwerk-Boen are expected to instrument the global production of wood and laminate flooring through 2026. Majority of these companies are expected to develop floorings with advanced materials made from composite wood and hybrid laminates. In addition, increasing the durability of wood and laminate floorings will remain a key concern for market players in the foreseeable future.

