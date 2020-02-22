Surgical Sutures Market Revenue, Demand, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2022

Sutures commonly called as stitches are surgical threads used to close cuts of a wound so that healing occurs rapidly. It also avoids infection of an open wound. The market for Middle East and Africa surgical sutures is growing moderately at a CAGR rate of 5%. The market’s driving factors are rising incidences of accidents, growing expenditure on health which leads to greater use of sutures, growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries and development of advanced sutures such as film coated sutures. The market’s constraints includes increasing preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures and the presence of alternative wound care products which are key factors expected to restrain the growth of this market.

The market for Middle East and Africa surgical sutures was estimated to be around $ 430 million in 2016. Taking all factors into consideration, we expect the Middle East and Africa surgical sutures market to reach around $ 576.3 million, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2694

Surgical Sutures Market Segmentation:

Middle East and Africa surgical sutures market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. On the basis of raw material; market is segmented into natural and synthetic. On the basis of construction; market is segmented into monofilament and multi-filament.

Surgical Sutures Market Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Ethicon Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dolphin Sutures, Synthecon, DemeTECH Corporation, Medtronic plc., Internacional Farmaceutica, Sutures India Pvt. Ltd. and others.

Surgical Sutures Market Regional Analysis

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 4.25% of children with burns have a temporary disability and 4.5% have a permanent disability. Burns is one of the leading causes of disability in low- and middle-income countries and most of the countries from this region falls under the low-income group. UAE is the largest market for surgical sutures in the entire Middle East and Africa surgical sutures market closely followed by Egypt. The rest of Africa’s market, especially Sub Saharan regions is, however the fastest growing market with a huge unmet medical need. World organization is more focused in order to provide funds to the countries of this region in order to improve the quality of life.

Moreover, the government of these countries are looking support from developed and developing nation in order to get effective and advanced treatment at lower cost. Companies are also looking forward to this market owing to the huge gap between demand and supply of the patients. Thus, the Middle East and Africa offer immense potential and opportunities for the surgical sutures market. Apart from the unmet needs for treatment, second most important market driving factor are the policies of national governments and international bodies such as World health organization (WHO). For example, development and use of a global burn registry for globally harmonized data collection on burns and increased collaboration between global and national networks to increase the number of effective programs for burn prevention.

Table Of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.3 Research Objective

1.4 Assumptions & Limitations

1.5 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

3.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

TOC Continued….!

Browse Complete Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mea-surgical-sutures-market-2694

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]