Surgical-Support Robot Market | Key Players Analysis and Market Outlook 2025

Robotic surgery, computer-assisted surgery, and robotically-assisted surgery are terms for technological developments that use robotic systems to aid in surgical procedures.

With rising incidences of these conditions and increasing geriatric population base, the probability of surgical intervention increased multi-fold, hence propelling the surgical-support robot industry growth.

The global Surgical-Support Robot market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Surgical-Support Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Surgical-Support Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Intuitive Surgical

Hansen Medical

Medrobotics

Verb Surgical

Microbot Medical

Titan Medical

Cyberknife System

Intuitive

DENSO

Mazor Robotics

Stryker

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Robotic Surgery for the Spine

Robotic Radiosurgery for Tumors

Robotic Surgery for Gallbladder Removals

Others

Segment by Application

General Surgery

Urology

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Radiology

Transplant

Gastro-Intestinal

