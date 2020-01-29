Surgical Stapling Devices Market – Early Acceptance of Advanced Product Innovations and Technically Advanced Equipment Drive the Market

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global surgical stapling devices market is projected for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, as a result of several factors, such as rising number of surgical procedures, increasing preference of minimally invasive surgeries, and incrementing usage of surgical stapling devices in bariatric surgeries. Chronis illnesses such as orthopedic, cardiovascular, and neurological diseases have seen significant escalation in the recent times, whereas the adoptability of minimally invasive surgeries has increased as it offers benefits such as faster recovery, fewer post-surgery infections, reduced pain, bleeding control, and high accuracy. Obesity as grown into a widespread problem across the world in the recent times as a result of changed lifestyle, which is propelling the number of bariatric surgeries, and physicians are recommending MI techniques for the surgeries.

On the basis of product type, the global surgical stapling devices market can be segmented into manual surgical stapling devices and powered surgical stapling devices, which currently has more demand than the former. The extended demand for powered surgical stapling devices can be attributed to improved features and rising need for wound management. Based on usage, the market for surgical stapling devices can be classified into disposable or reusable. The report provides current demand and future potential of all segments as well as gauges the lucrativeness of various regions, apart from profiling a number of leading companies in order to represent the competitive landscape.

Global Surgical Stapling Devices Market: Overview

Surgical stapling devices were developed in response to rising concerns regarding the healing of traditional sutures. Compared to modern surgical staplers, sutures are more prone to separation and leaks. Additionally, surgical stapling devices offer a number of advantages over sutures such as accuracy, speed, and evenness of wound closure.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), surgical staplers have been on the market for years now and these complex mechanical medical devices have been maturing in their technology. Employed in gynecologic, gastrointestinal, thoracic, and several other surgeries, surgical stapling devices are used to cut through tissues and organs, to remove part of an organ, and to develop connections between structures.

