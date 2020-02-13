Surgical Sponge Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis 2019-2025

“Surgical Sponge Market (Request Sample Here)2018-2025 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions”. Surgical Sponge Market research report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Surgical Sponge market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Surgical Sponge Market

A surgical sponge is a specialized sponge or pad used in surgery. Also known as a lap sponge, a surgical sponge is used to absorb liquids from a surgical site. It may be used in combination with suction to keep a surgical site clear, by a surgeon working to control bleeding, and in a number of other applications. Like other things used in surgery, sponges are designed to be sterile; they come in their own sterile packaging and can be safely autoclaved. They are generally disposable and discarded after surgery in biohzard containers which hold other disposable surgical instruments and equipment.In the last several years, global market of Surgical Sponge developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 3.11%. In 2017, global revenue of Surgical Sponge is nearly 1.99 billion USD; the actual consumption is about 444 K MT.The classification of Surgical Sponge includes Cotton Gauze Sponges, Nonwoven Sponges, X-Ray Detectable Sponges and others, and the proportion of Cotton Gauze Sponges in 2017 is about 34%.Surgical Sponge is widely used in Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center and Pharmacy. The most proportion of Surgical Sponge is Hospital, and the consumption proportion in 2017 is about 39%.The global Surgical Sponge market was 1990 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2019 and 2025.This report studies the Surgical Sponge market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025;

Browse TOC and Charts & Tables of Surgical Sponge Market Research Report

Surgical Sponge Market by Manufactures:

Medtronic, Molnlycke, BSN medical, Medline, Cardinal Health, Hartmann, Lohmann & Rauscher, Ahlstrom, Owens & Minor, B. Braun, McKESSON, Zhende Medical, Winner Medical, JianErKang, Hakuzo, Deroyal, Allmed Medical, ASC, Crosstex, Kettenbach, Dukal, Texpol, Medicom,

The study objectives of this report are:

Surgical Sponge Market by Applications:

>Hospital

>Clinic

>Ambulatory Surgery Center

>Pharmacy

Surgical Sponge Market by Types:

>Cotton Gauze Sponges

>Nonwoven Sponges

>X-Ray Detectable Sponges

>Others

