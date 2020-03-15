Surgical Site Infections Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2018-2028

Surgical site infections are likely to occur post-surgery in the operated body part. Surgical site infections can also result into superficial infections that include just the skin. Apart from these superficial infections, surgical site infections can also be serious and at times, fatal involving organs, tissues under the skin, or the implanted material. According to the National Nosocomial Infections Surveillance system of the CDC (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 27 million surgical procedures take place in the U.S., annually, that account for around 5% surgical site infections. As per the data provided by the NNIS, surgical site infections are reported to be the 3rd most occurring nosocomial infections which are further linked with substantial morbidity, threatening life of a patient, increase in healthcare expenditure, and increase in the number of days in hospitals for patients. Surgical site infections are more likely to be reported 30 days post-surgery without an implant or within one year with the presence of implant. These infections are further classified as either organ/space or incisional infections. Incisional surgical site infections are segmented into deep or superficial infections.

Surgical Site Infections Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Rise in the incidence rates of surgical site infections, development of technologically advanced products, increase in number of surgeries performed globally, and growing geriatric population are expected to be the major factors contributing to the market growth for surgical site infections. Furthermore, improved government policies and strict regulatory scenario for surgical site infections is anticipated to fuel the market growth for surgical site infections during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness on infection control programs because of challenging priorities, limited resources, and other related barriers is expected to obstruct market growth for surgical site infections during the forecast period. Also, poor healthcare infrastructure in most developing region and low healthcare expenditure might hinder market growth for surgical site infections.

Surgical Site Infections Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, Surgical Site Infections Market can be segmented as:

Antiseptics And Disinfectants

Antibiotic Prophylaxis

Patient-Warming Products

Clippers

Wound Care Dressings

Surgical Drapes

Wound Irrigation Products

Wound Care Supplementary Products

Surgical Staff Clothing

Others

On the basis of Phase, Surgical Site Infections Market can be segmented as:

Preoperative Phase

Postoperative Phase

Intraoperative Phase

On the basis of Infection Type, Surgical Site Infections Market can be segmented as:

Superficial Incisional Surgical Site Infections

Organ/Space Surgical Site Infections

Deep Incisional Surgical Site Infections

On the basis of End User, Surgical Site Infections Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Others

On the basis of geography, Surgical Site Infections Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Surgical Site Infections Market: Overview

Hospitals are focusing on increasing the use of appropriate antimicrobial agents for surgical site preparation. Stringent policies regarding surgical site safety has enforced the hospitals to adopt adherence to aseptic techniques, both intra-operatively and pre-operatively. As per the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Inc., Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus accounted for around 50-70% of all healthcare-acquired staph infections. The CDC is highly focused on eliminating surgical site infections and further recommend that all the sites should be well-equipped and protected with sterile dressings within 24-48 hours of surgery. Superficial incisional surgical site infections are expected to contribute high revenue share in the surgical site infections market. Several collaborations and distribution agreements between manufacturers operating in the surgical site infections market are also taking place. For Instance, Johnson & Johnson partnered with the government of Maharashtra in 2018 for health interventions collaboration related to diabetes, infection prevention, menstrual hygiene, and obesity, and support healthcare providers.

Surgical Site Infections Market: Region-wise Outlook

The North America market for surgical site infections in expected to contribute the highest revenue share and is also, expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to the high number of surgeries performed in the region. Surgical site infections are considered to be the most common healthcare-related infection in acute care hospitals among inpatients in the U.S. The rise in need for the prevention of surgical site infections is expected to contribute to the market growth for surgical site infections in the region. As per the data provided by the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control), 18,634 infection cases were reported for 2013-2014 in a total of 967,191 surgical procedures conducted in the region. The increase in healthcare expenditure is also expected to boost market growth for the region.\

Surgical Site Infections Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Surgical Site Infections market identified across the value chain include: B. Braun Melsungen Ag, BD, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Surgical Site Infection Prevention LLC, bioMerieux SA, Johnson & Johnson, Steris Corporation, Belimed AG, and Kimberly-Clark Corporation.