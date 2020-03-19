Surgical Scalpel Market Analysis By Growth, Trend, Scope and Forecast To 2023

05 July 2019 – The global Surgical Scalpel Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

The rising number of surgical procedures is one of the key factors driving the surgical scalpel market. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, during 2015–16, there were 10.6 million hospitalizations, and around 25% hospitalizations involved a surgical procedure.

Various other factors such as technological advancements, untapped emerging markets, rising incidence of road accidents, and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the risk of injuries associated with scalpels can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global surgical scalpel market is segmented based on product, material type, application, end user, and region.

The global market for surgical scalpel, by product, is segmented into disposable surgical scalpel, reusable surgical scalpel, and accessories. The reusable surgical scalpel segment is further classified as scalpel handles and surgical blades.

Based on material type, the market is segmented into stainless steels, high-grade carbon steels, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, nursing centers, reference laboratories, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for surgical scalpel owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure presence of major market players, and rising cases of cardiovascular disorders within the region. As per the 2019 data suggested by the American College of Cardiology Foundation, coronary events are expected to occur in 1,055,000 individuals, including 720,000 new and 335,000 recurrent coronary events. It was also reported that, in 2017, around 3,244 cases of heart transplantation occurred.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global surgical scalpel market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in 2017. Improvement in the reimbursement policies drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region. In 2017, the Australian Government Department of Health introduced the latest Medicare Benefits Schedule (MBS). According to the MBS, the actual fee for caecostomy, enterostomy, gastrostomy, and suture of perforated peptic ulcer was USD 521.25 which is now reduced by 75% i.e. USD 390.95. Moreover, the actual fee for hydatid cyst of the liver, with or without suture of biliary radicles, and with omentoplasty or myeloplasty was USD 653.45 which is now reduced by 75% i.e. USD 490.10

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held the least share in the global surgical scalpel market due to the low economic development, especially within the African region.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global surgical scalpel market are Ansell Sandel Medical Solutions LLC (Ansell), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beaver-Visitec International, Cincinnati Surgical Company, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co., Ltd, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Kai Industries Co., Ltd., Kawamoto Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, MANI, Inc., Medicom Company, Medtronic Plc., MYCO Medical, pfm medical, PL Medical Co., LLC., SouthMedic, Surgical Specialties Corporation, Swann-Morton Limited, VOGT Medical, and others.

