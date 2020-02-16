Surgical Navigation Systems 2019 Market Analysis; By Key Player, Application, Growth, Region & Segment Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Surgical Navigation Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025”

Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2019

Surgical Navigation System can offer the patient preoperative or intraoperative image data and the operative bed patient’s anatomical structure corresponding accurate, operation tracking of surgical instruments and the position of the surgical instrument in the patient image in real-time updates on the form of the virtual probe display, make the doctor of surgical instruments relative to patient anatomy structure at a glance, make surgery more rapid, more accurate and safer.

Using the surgical navigation system, the surgeon uses special instruments, which are tracked by the navigation system. The position of a tracked instrument in relation to the patient’s anatomy is shown on images of the patient, as the surgeon moves the instrument. The surgeon thus uses the system to ‘navigate’ the location of an instrument. The feedback the system provides of the instrument location is particularly useful in situations where the surgeon cannot actually see the tip of the instrument, such as in minimally invasive surgeries.

Scope of the Report:

The global average price of Surgical Navigation Systems is in the decreasing trend, from 210 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 198 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Surgical Navigation Systems is widely used in Orthopedic Surgerys, Spinal Surgery, Neurosurgery Surgery, ENT Surgery and other. The most proportion of Surgical Navigation Systems is used in Orthopedic Surgerys, and the proportion in 2017 is about 40%.

North America is the largest supply place, with a production market share nearly 52.8% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest supply place with the production market share of 34.3%, and the market share of Asia-Pacific is about 8.4%.

The worldwide market for Surgical Navigation Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.4% over the next five years, will reach 780 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Surgical Navigation Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Medtronic

Stryker

GE Healthcare

Brainlab

B. Braun

Johnson & Johnson

Karl Storz

Zimmer Biomet

Fiagon

XION

Collin Medical

Anke

Fudan Digital Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Neurosurgery Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

ENT Surgery

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Surgical Navigation Systems Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Optical Surgical Navigation Systems

1.2.2 Electromagnetic Surgical Navigation Systems

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Neurosurgery Surgery

1.3.2 Spinal Surgery

1.3.3 Orthopedic Surgery

1.3.4 ENT Surgery

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Medtronic

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Medtronic Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Stryker

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Stryker Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 GE Healthcare

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 GE Healthcare Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Brainlab

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Brainlab Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 B. Braun

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 B. Braun Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Johnson & Johnson

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Johnson & Johnson Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Karl Storz

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Surgical Navigation Systems Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Karl Storz Surgical Navigation Systems Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

