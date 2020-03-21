Surgical Microscope Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2026

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Surgical Microscope Market [By Product Type (Ophthalmic Microscopes, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Microscopes, and Colposcopy); By Application (Neuro and Spine Surgery, ENT Surgery, Dentistry, Oncology, Gynecology, Urology, Ophthalmology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries, and Others); by End User (Hospital, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Outpatient Settings); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2017 – 2026”.

Surgical Microscope Industry 2019

Description:-

The global surgical microscopes market is anticipated to reach over USD 1,740.4 million by 2026. In 2017, the ophthalmic microscopes segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. Among regions, North America accounted for the majority share in the global surgical microscopes market.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695612-surgical-microscope-market-by-product-type-ophthalmic-microscopes

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the leading cause of death around the globe. Thus, there is a great demand for surgical microscopes to improve diagnostic efficiency and decide prognosis of a disease. Moreover, increase in the number of surgeries, advancements in healthcare facilities, customized microscopy solutions, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, growth in geriatric population, rise in adoption of minimally invasive ENT surgeries, and improved reimbursement policies for ENT surgeries further bolsters the growth of the market. Furthermore, surge in the number of outpatient facilities and increased per capita healthcare expenditure of various countries supplement the market growth.

In 2009, average health spending reached 9.5% of gross domestic product, up from 8.8% in 2008. The healthcare spending in most of the OECD countries has increased by margins greater than the gross domestic product. Moreover, the U.S. spent USD 1.9733 trillion for health care expenditures in 2005, which was 15.9% of the gross domestic product (GDP); of which, twenty-nine percent of the expenditures were allocated to surgical revenues. Thus, increase in population coupled with expansion of healthcare infrastructure and favorable scenarios for medical reimbursement programs have led to surge in the adoption of surgical microscopes. The adoption of surgical microscopes in ENT application has increased due to rise in prevalence of chronic sinusitis, growth in geriatric population, increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and implementation of favorable reimbursement policies for ENT surgeries. Technological advancements in surgical microscopes such as integrating intelligence, video, intraoperative-imaging, and navigation technologies enable surgeons to improve their decision-making at the point-of-care (POC) centers and provide best possible outcomes to patients.

Surgical microscopes have been widely used in ophthalmology, as these microscopes help surgeons to perform intricate surgeries with precision and visualize the anatomy of small cavities. Increasing incidence of eyesight and vision disorders has fueled the use of ophthalmic microscopes across the globe.

In addition, the dentistry segment is expected to witness significant growth in the near future, especially in the developing regions due to increase in the number of out-patient facilities and growing per capita healthcare expenditure. Growth in neurosurgery & spine surgery application segments is expected to be driven by surge in research and development activities related to tissue clearing and targeted cell labeling for brain functions.

The governments of various countries have funded research & development activities to support and promote medical advancements. Moreover, the healthcare sector of developing countries has witnessed tremendous development in the recent years. Emerging economies, such as India and China have increased in their spending on healthcare facilities, which is a positive indicator for market growth. Thus, market players in the value chain are optimistic about the growth of the surgical microscope market across emerging economies in the near future.

The key players profiled in the report are Carl Zeiss AG, Leica Microsystems, Takagi Corporation, Seiler Precision Microscopes, Topcon Corporation, Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Haag-Streit Surgical, Olympus Corporation, Accu-scope, Inc., Novartis AG, Danaher Corporation, Labomed Microscopes, and Prescott’s Inc. The prominent players operating in the industry have adopted various strategies such as business and capacity expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and application & product development.

Ask Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695612-surgical-microscope-market-by-product-type-ophthalmic-microscopes

Table Of Content – Major key Points

Overview and Scope Executive Summary Surgical Microscope Market Insights Surgical Microscope Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Product Type Surgical Microscope Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Application Surgical Microscope Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End User Surgical Microscope Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

Continued……

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.