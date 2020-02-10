Surgical Mesh Market 2019 Global Growth Opportunities, Applications, Key Players, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Surgical Mesh Market 2019

Surgical mesh is a loosely woven sheet which is used as either a permanent or temporary support for organs and other tissues during surgery. Surgical mesh is created from both inorganic and biological materials and is used in a variety of surgeries. Though hernia repair surgery is the most common application, it can also be used for reconstructive work, such as in pelvic organ prolapse.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surgical Mesh in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

Globally, the Surgical Mesh industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Surgical Mesh is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Boston Scientific, Medtronic, C.R. Bard, are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Surgical Mesh and related services. At the same time, United States is remarkable in the global Surgical Mesh industry because of their market share and technology status of Surgical Mesh.

The consumption volume of Surgical Mesh is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Surgical Mesh industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Surgical Mesh is still promising.

The worldwide market for Surgical Mesh is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.6% over the next five years, will reach 2090 million US$ in 2024, from 2020 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Surgical Mesh in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

W.L. Gore & Associates

Boston Scientific Corporation Company

Molnlycke Healthcare

Ethicon Inc Company

C.R. Bard, Inc

Atrium

Tepha Company

Medtronic Plc Company

LifeCell Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-absorbable Surgical Mesh

Absorbable Surgical Mesh

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hernia Repair

Traumatic or Surgical Wounds

Other Fascial Surgery

