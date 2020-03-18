Surgical Lasers Market Demand Expected to Raise by Rising Prevalence of Glaucoma and Cataract in Near Future

The global surgical lasers market is segmented into product type such as carbon dioxide, Argon, ND:Yag, diode lasers and other surgical lasers. Among these segments, carbon dioxide segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR in surgical lasers market during the forecast period. Continuous enhancement and development of innovative CO 2 surgical lasers are anticipated to impel the growth of carbon dioxide surgical lasers segment. Furthermore, extensive utilization in cosmetic laser treatment is expected to augment the growth of carbon dioxide surgical lasers market.

Global surgical lasers market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global surgical lasers market is anticipated to garner USD 2.8 Billion by the end of 2024. Growing population of eye related diseases such as cataract is substantially raising the demand for surgical lasers.

North America dominated the overall market for Surgical Lasers and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This can be attributed to high expenditure in healthcare infrastructure in the region. Further, availability of advanced surgical lasers and high adoption rate of technologically advanced healthcare equipment is likely to impel the growth of the surgical lasers market in North America region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing adoption of surgical lasers by healthcare professionals and favorable government policies are likely to impel the growth of surgical lasers market in Asia Pacific region.

Rising Prevalence of Targeted Diseases

Growth in the number of targeted diseases such as cancer, kidney stones and others across the globe is expected to foster the growth of surgical lasers market in the upcoming years. Further, rising prevalence of glaucoma and cataract is expected to substantially raise the demand for surgical lasers.

Increasing Utilization in Cosmetic Surgery

Continuous technological advancement associated surgical lasers such as enhancement in fiber lasers and diode lasers are anticipated to be the dynamic factor behind the growth of the surgical lasers market. Moreover, rising adoption of technological advanced healthcare equipment in developed and developing nations is expanding the market of surgical lasers.

Although, high cost of surgical lasers, lack of reimbursement policies are some of the factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the global surgical lasers market in the near future.

The report titled “Surgical Lasers Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the Global surgical lasers market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global surgical lasers market which includes company profiling of Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Biolitec AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Lumenis, Quanta System S.p.A, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Fotona d.o.o., Bison Medical and Cynosure, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global surgical lasers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

