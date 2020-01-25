Surgical Kits Market – Increasing Prevalence of HAI and SSI to Boost Global Market

Global Surgical Kits Market: Snapshot

The ever-increasing geriatric population has emerged as the main factor behind the growth of the market for surgical kits across the world. Since, elderly people are highly susceptible to infections and various types of diseases that require surgery for proper treatment, the rise in their population base serves as a catalyst to the demand for surgical kits, globally. In 2016, the global market for surgical kits stood at US$18.25 bn. proliferating at a CAGR of 8.50% between 2017 and 2025, the market is expected to attain a value of US$38.03 bn by the end of 2025.

Demand for Disposable Surgical Kits to Remain High

The global market for surgical kits is largely studied on the basis of the type of the kit, procedure, end user, and the geography. Based on the type of the product, the market is classified into disposable and reusable surgical kits. Among the two, the demand for disposable surgical kits is greater and the trend is projected to remain so over the next few years.

Based on the procedure, the market is categorized into gynecology, urology, ophthalmology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, general surgery, and ear, neck and head surgery. With the increasing number of general, cardiac, urological, and gynecological surgeries, the demand for surgical kits is also augmenting across the world.

Based on end users the market is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Of these, hospitals have surfaced as the leading end user of surgical kits and the scenario is likely to remain same over the forthcoming years.

