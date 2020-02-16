Surgical Kits Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study on “2018-2025 Surgical Kits Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Surgical kits market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the Surgical kits market, by segmenting it based on (by types, by accessories, by application, by end-user, and by regional demand). Vigorous industrial growth in the past few years drives the growth of the Surgical kits market. Dense shape & design, and lighter weight is additional key factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of Surgical kits in end-user industries for instance, by practiced person, doctors, hospitals, manager, surgeon, group purchasing organization, hospital supply manager, operating room nurse and others, and others fuels the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by types, by accessories, by application, by end-user, and by regional demand. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Surgical kits market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the Surgical kits market.

The report provides the size of the Surgical kits market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global Surgical kits market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The Surgical kits market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the Surgical kits market, split into regions. Based on types, accessories, application, and end-user. The individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for Surgical kits. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of Surgical kits several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Some of the major players in the global surgical kits market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic Inc, Ethinoc Inc, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc, Stryker Corporation, Alcon Laboratories, Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith and Nephew Plc, Mediline Industries, Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Hogy Medical, Paul Hartmann AG, 3M Company, and few others.

The global Surgical kits market has been segmented into:

Global Surgical Kits Market: By Types

• Disposable

• Reusable

• Electric powered

• Battery powered

• Non – powered

• Others

Global Surgical Kits Market: By Accessories

• Surgical Ace

• Saws

• Drill bits

• Reamers

• Others

• Electric consoles

• Pneumatic regulators

• Others

Global Surgical Kits Market: By Application

• Ophthalmology

• Orthopedic

O Hip

O Knee

O Others

• Neurosurgery

• Cardiac surgery

• General surgery

O Laparoscopy

O Laparotomy

O Others

• Gynecology

• Urology

• Ear

• Neck and head

• Ent

• Oral and maxillofacial

• Others

Global Surgical Kits Market: By End-User

• Hospitals

• Specialty clinics

• Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

• Others

Global Surgical Kits Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET REVENUE, 2017– 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 DISPOSABLE

5.3 REUSABLE

5.4 ELECTRIC POWERED

5.5 BATTERY POWERED

5.6 NON-POWERED

5.7 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET, BY ACCESSORIES

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 SURGICAL ACE

6.2.1 SAWS

6.2.2 DRILL BITS

6.2.3 REAMERS

6.2.4 OTHERS

6.3 ELECTRIC CONSOLES

6.4 PNEUMATIC REGULATORS

6.5 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL SURGICAL KITS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 OPHTHALMOLOGY

7.3 ORTHOPEDIC

7.3.1 HIP

7.3.2 KNEE

7.3.3 OTHERS

7.4 NEUROSURGERY

7.5 CARDIAC SURGERY

7.6 GENERAL SURGERY

7.6.1 LAPAROSCOPY

7.6.2 LAPAROTOMY

7.6.3 OTHERS

7.7 GYNECOLOGY

7.8 UROLOGY

7.9 EAR

7.10 NECK AND HEAD

7.11 ENT

7.12 ORAL AND MAXILLOFACIAL

7.13 OTHERS

Continued…….

