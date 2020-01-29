Surgical Imaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.4% through 2026

Surgical imaging technology is used for the image-guided surgical procedure. It offers ease in performing the complex surgical process. CT-scanners, C-arms and other devices are being used to view the area of surgery. Better accessibility of real-time data is becoming necessary, as it leads to the faster diagnosis and treatment, making it more reliable. Especially during the surgery, where the access to real-time 2D and 3D images that are reconstructed can be crucial during an ongoing surgery.

The recent emerging role and integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) in healthcare are enhancing the surgical experience. The rapid advancement of real-time visualization platforms is also leading towards better surgical treatments. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of sports injury, increasing government funding, and the growing elderly population are contributing to the growth in the global surgical imaging market

Full-Size C-Arm to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product

Among various surgical imaging products, full-size C-arm is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling surgical imaging products. Full-size C-arm is projected to bring in nearly US$ 800 million revenue by 2026 end. Due to its ability to provide high-resolution clear images, full-size c-arm surgical imaging product is gaining popularity. Meanwhile, mini C-arm is also likely to gain nearly one-third of the revenue share by 2017 end.

Hospitals to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Compared to the different users of surgical imaging technology, hospitals are likely to emerge as one of the largest end-users. Hospitals are projected to surpass US$ 800 million revenue towards 2026 end. Increasing number of surgeries being carried on in the hospitals is leading to the increasing use of surgical imaging technology. Moreover, the rise in investment for deploying advanced technologies to carry successful surgeries at hospitals is also contributing to the growth of surgical imaging technologies at hospitals.

Surgical Imaging to Find Largest Application in Orthopedic Surgery

Surgical imaging is likely to find the largest application in the orthopedic surgeries. By 2026 end, orthopedic surgery is projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 100 million between 2017 and 2026. Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries being done along with the high-preference for the minimum intrusive procedure is significantly resulting in the use of surgical imaging in orthopedic surgery. Meanwhile, surgical imaging is also likely to find application in neurosurgeries.

Image Intensifier Technology to Gain Immense Popularity in the Global Market for Surgical Imaging

Compared to the flat panel detector technology, image intensifier technology is likely to become more popular during 2017-2026. Image intensifier technology is projected to bring in nearly US$ 900 million revenue by 2026 end. Allowing clear view under low-light conditions and facilitating visual imaging for low-light processes, image intensifier technology is gaining more popularity.

North America to Dominate the Global Market for Surgical Imaging

North America is likely to remain dominant in the global market for surgical imaging between 2017 and 2026. Increase in the number of sports injuries, well-developed healthcare infrastructure providing support for adoption of advanced surgical imaging technology, favorable government policies supporting the purchase of the advanced surgical imaging devices and reimbursement of the same are boosting the market for surgical imaging in North America. Meanwhile, APEJ is also likely to witness growth, due to increasing awareness and rapid developing healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

Ziehm Imaging, Medtronic Plc, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shimadzu Corporation, OrthoScan, Inc., Hologic Inc., Eurocolumbus Srl, and Allengers Medical Systems Limited., are some of the leading companies operating in the global market for surgical imaging.