Surgical Generators Market to Stand at a Valuation of US$ 161.65 Million by 2028

The global surgical generators market is estimated to hit the US$ 421.5 Million cap in 2019, expanding at a moderate year-on-year growth of 3.2 percent, during the same period. As per a recent market study by Future Market Insights, the global market for surgical generators is expected to represent an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 161.65 Million, through the forecast period considering in the study, 2018-2028. Electrosurgical Radiofrequency (RF) generators, in terms of product type, are expected to pump maximum revenue into the global surgical generators market, holding a market share of approximately 49.4 percent. However, Argon Plasma Coagulation generators have shown significant adoption in recent years, as per the study, translating into a substantial market share in the coming years. Its application in haemostasis, tissue devitalization, tissue reduction, and for rapid surgical ablation solutions, using ultra precision are some key factors driving the Argon Plasma Coagulation generators segment, according to the study.

FMI predicts moderately growing demand for surgical generators, considering:

Increased technological innovations aimed at providing efficient electrosurgery and associated deices. Moreover, operating rooms have evolved substantially, in the recent years, mostly equipped with technologies offering high efficiency and productivity.

Compatibility capabilities offered by new-age surgical generation, with various ablation devices. Additionally, advancements in surgical generators have changed the minimal invasive surgeries (MIS) landscape.

Technologically advanced electrosurgical RF generators and ultrasonic generators have the ability to handle input variations for ablation devices and cautery, while also demonstrating the effectiveness, safety, accuracy of electrosurgical devices.

Furthermore, deployment of low-cost ablation devices versus those required in RF-based ablation techniques including bipolar and ultrasonic ablation device, have significantly reduced the maintenance and repair costs, thereby further reducing the cost of surgical generators.

Growing demand for plastic and cosmetic surgeries—all executed using various types of electrosurgical devices.

Moreover, most modern surgeries require devices that provide energy to tissue to perform desired task.

Growth of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) surgeries is considered a major factor for increased sales of surgical generators. Technologically advancements and market consolidation have immensely supported ASCs—now carrying out critical procedures including maxillofacial, hip, spine and laparoscopic surgeries.

“However, given the complexities relating to surgical generators in operating rooms, there are some critical market restrainers that we have studies in the recent report on surgical generators. Mostly importantly, lack of skill and training of operating electrosurgical devices along with complications in electrosurgery and potential risks of burns, are the key market inhibitors, considering that the modern day operating rooms and procedure suites are sophisticated computer-driven control centers of highly complex “point-of-care” delivery. Unfamiliarity with the basis functioning of such devices could prove fatal, in the form of Operating Room (OR) fires. Moreover, complications of electrosurgery can occur in form of combustible gases explosions, accidental burns, interference with pacemakers and monitors, and infection transmission”, explained a senior analysts from the healthcare domain, while listing out the reasons for a slow-moving surgical generators market.

Surgical Generators Market Showcases a Relatively Concentrated Landscape with top leaders such as Bovie Medical Corporation, Ethicon (J&J), Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, and Medtronic amongst others holding a market share of approximately 45 percent. Technological innovations combined with strategic mergers and acquisitions aimed at expanding product portfolio and improve patient safety and procedure accuracy, are anticipated to remain the core differentiation strategies among surgical generators manufacturers. Moreover, FMI also foresees increased investments in research and development activities, generating significant demand for surgical generators, mostly in hospitals, as per the study.

For instance, Olympus, a key players in the global surgical generators market, introduced its ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. The Argon Plasma Unit (APU-300) including the Olympus exclusive Smart Argon mode identifies distance to tissue and regulates power automatically. US Medical Innovations, in 2017, launched its advanced Smart Electrosurgical Generator Canady Plasma offering Graphical Interface Management Surgical System and Tissue Impedance Sensitive Control.