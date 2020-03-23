Surgical Equipment Market Growth, Size, Share, Dynamics and Forecast to 2023

The Surgical Equipment Market to witness A CAGR Exceeding 7.2% Owing To Increasing numbers of surgical procedures globally have consequently contributed to the development of surgical equipment market of Americas. With advances in surgical knowledge, the surgical procedures have become more refined and accurate which necessitates the need for equally accurate surgical instruments.

The Americas region has grown significantly due to innovations for the treatment various types of diseases. This has led to an increase in the influx of patients to the region seeking medical assistance due to the presence of cutting-edge technologies in the sector. The market’s growth can however be restricted due to the high cost of labor and shortage of skilled labor.

Surgical Equipment Market Segmentation

The Americas surgical equipment market is divided into

product type,

application

end users

The market on the basis of product type is segmented into

electrosurgical generators,

handheld instruments,

surgical sutures & staplers,

electrosurgical devices,

monitoring devices

The staplers & surgical sutures are further segmented into

non-absorbable

absorbable sutures.

Handheld Instruments are sub segmented into forceps, visual scope, sutures and others. Electrosurgical devices are additionally categorized into electrosurgical instruments such as HET bipolar system, electrosurgical pencils, smoke evacuation system and electrosurgical generators. The market On the basis of application, is segmented into wound closure, neurosurgery, urology, cardiovascular surgeries, orthopedic surgery and others. The end users of this industry are government hospitals, private hospital and other.

Surgical Equipment Market Detailed Regional Analysis:

The American surgical equipment market is poised for a healthy growth period owing to introduction of advanced devices, growing number of healthcare organization, and expanding geriatric population. In addition to this, increasing commonness of diseases & disorder, government initiatives and high healthcare spending have driven the market growth. Moreover, presence of huge number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases has also supported the growth of the market.

North America holds the main share in the Americas surgical equipment market. Well-developed healthcare infrastructure has been instrumental in developing the market. US and Canada are the two of the major contributors for the North American surgical equipment market. However, South America is one of the fastest growing segments in the market.

Surgical Equipment Market Global Competitive Analysis:

The industry players in the segment are effectively utilizing their primary resources to initiate long lasting growth changes. A trend of volume-driven growth has been observed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. Companies aiming to capture a substantial share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with numerous advantage points being seriously considered and implemented. The top opportunities for this sector’s long-term development can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

CONMED Corporation (US),

MEDICON (US),

Integra LifeSciences Corporation (US),

Ethicon US, LLC. (US),

COVIDIEN (US),

Synergetics USA, Inc. (US),

Stryker Corporation (US),

KARL STORZ & Co. (US)

