Surgical Dressing Market [By Product Type (Primary Dressing, Secondary Dressing, Others); By Application Type (Diabetes Based Surgeries, Ulcers Surgeries, Burns Surgeries, Transplant Surgeries, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) Based Surgeries, Others); By End-user (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Ambulatory Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others); by Regions]: Market size and Forecast, 2018 – 2025

The Global Surgical Dressing Market is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025 according to a new report by Polaris Market Research. This traction in the market is due to the increase in different types of surgeries such as organ transplant surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, and other surgeries.

Along with the increased surgeries, the increasing implementation of the Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) in both developed and developing nations have benefitted this market. These ASCs carry out different surgeries such as urology, orthopedics, reconstructive and gastro intestinal related surgeries, which demand surgical dressing products.

The major driving factor for this market is the increase in the cardiovascular diseases due to changing lifestyles. It is estimated that by 2020 the cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) would account majorly for health issues of people in the developing countries such as India, China, Malaysia, in the Asia-Pacific region. Similarly, in developed countries such as US and other major countries from Europe, majority of the people suffer from CVDs. This surge is pushing the market for Surgical Dressings.

The another key driver for this market is the increased disease burden of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) and the resultant surgeries for the treatment or management of the disease. It was estimated by the American Heart Association (AHA) that 92.1 million adults in the U.S. would suffer from at least one type of CVD by 2017.

The surgical dressing market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user. On the basis of product type, the global surgical dressing market is segmented into Primary and secondary dressings, among this, primary dressing market is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2017.

On the basis of application, there are various applications for surgical dressings and the application type segment is further broken down into Diabetes based surgeries, Ulcers Surgeries, Burns Surgeries, Transplant Surgeries, Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) based surgeries, and others. The CVD based surgeries is the fastest growing segment with a growth rate followed by the transplant surgeries and diabetes related surgeries.

Surgical dressings market is further categorized into by end-user which include hospitals, home healthcare, ambulatory centers, specialty clinics and others. It is estimated that the hospital segment has the largest market share during the forecast period, however, the ambulatory centers is growing with the highest growth rate. The major reason for this traction is due to the increasing adoption of ambulatory centers in the developed and developing regions.

The major players in the surgical dressing market include companies such as 3M, Smith & Nephew, Advancis Medical, Medline Industries, BSN Medical, ConvaTec, Acelity, Medtronic, Alliqua Biomedical, Coloplast, and Mölnlycke Health Care AB.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Surgical Dressing Market Insights

3.1. Surgical Dressing – Industry snapshot

3.2. Surgical Dressing – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Surgical Dressing market dynamics

3.3.1. Surgical Dressing – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Surgical Dressing Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Surgical Dressing Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Surgical Dressing Market opportunity analysis

3.3.2. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.3.2.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.3.2.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.3.2.3. Threat of substitute

3.3.2.4. Threat of new entrant

3.3.2.5. Degree of competition

3.3.3. Surgical Dressing market PEST analysis, 2017

3.3.4. Surgical Dressing Industry trends

3.3.5. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Surgical Dressing Market Size and Forecast by Product Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Primary Dressing

4.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.3. Secondary Dressing

4.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5. Surgical Dressing Market Size and Forecast by Application Type

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Diabetes based surgeries

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.3. Ulcers Surgeries

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.4. Burns Surgeries

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.5. Transplant Surgeries

5.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.6. Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) based surgeries

5.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6. Surgical Dressing Market Size and Forecast by End User

6.1. Key findings

6.2. Hospitals

6.2.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.3. Home Healthcare

6.3.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.4. Ambulatory Centers

6.4.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.5. Specialty Clinics

6.5.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global market estimates and forecasts, 2017 – 2025

7. Surgical Dressing Market Size and Forecast by Regions

7.1. Key findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.2.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.2.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.2.4. U.S.

7.2.4.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.2.4.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.2.5. Canada

7.2.5.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.2.5.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.3.4. Germany

7.3.4.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.4.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.3.5. UK

7.3.5.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.5.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.3.6. France

7.3.6.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.6.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.6.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.3.7. Italy

7.3.7.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.7.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.3.7.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.4. Asia Pacific

7.4.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.4.4. China

7.4.4.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.4.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.4.5. India

7.4.5.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.5.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.4.6. Japan

7.4.6.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.6.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.4.7. Australia

7.4.7.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.7.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.4.7.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.5.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.5.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.5.4. Brazil

7.5.4.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.5.4.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.5.4.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.5.5. Mexico

7.5.5.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.5.5.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.5.5.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.6. Middle East & Africa

7.6.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.6.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.6.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.6.4. UAE

7.6.4.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.6.4.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.6.4.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

7.6.5. Saudi Arabia

7.6.5.1. Surgical Dressing market by product type, 2017 – 2025

7.6.5.2. Surgical Dressing market by application type, 2017 – 2025

7.6.5.3. Surgical Dressing market by end user, 2017 – 2025

8. Company Profiles

8.1. 3M

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. Smith & Nephew

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Advancis Medical

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Medline Industries, Inc.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. BSN Medical

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. ConvaTec Inc.

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8. Acelity L.P. Inc.

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Medtronic

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

8.11. Coloplast

8.11.1. Overview

8.11.2. Financials

8.11.3. Product Benchmarking

8.11.4. Recent Developments

8.12. Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Continue…

