Surgical Blades Market will reach nearly US$ 180 Mn in revenues by 2026

As the market for surgical blades is volume driven, an increasing number of surgeries is likely to benefit market revenue growth, owing to the increased demand for surgical blades. In addition, a growing geriatric population around the world will also benefit the market positively. Moreover, the rising number of medical centers of excellence with comparatively higher number of operating rooms and employing different kinds of surgeons with multiple specialties is also expected to have a positive impact on the surgical blades market. Besides these factors, the products that are used in surgical procedures are classified as low risk devices that don’t need to go through a stringent regulatory process. This also acts as a boosting factor for new product launches and subsequently the revenue growth of surgical blades.

In order to explore the global surgical blades market in a thorough manner, Persistence Market Research has delivered a new and a detailed report with important information regarding this market and explores all the aspects of this market comprehensively so as to deliver a report that is full of actionable insights. The global surgical blades market is structured in a lucid style that incorporates all the important regional markets spread throughout the world and provides information on all the regional markets in a singular entity in the form of this global report on surgical blades. The report on the global surgical blades market contains a historical analysis of this market for the time period 2012 to 2016. In addition, the projections for the global surgical blades market have been made for a time period of nine years and start from the year 2017 and end in the year 2026. As per the assessment made by Persistence Market Research, the global surgical blades market is slated to display a sluggish CAGR. As per the projections presented in the report, the global surgical blades market was estimated to be valued at US$ 130 Mn by 2017 end and is poised to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 180 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Stainless steel segment is likely to dominate the material type category in terms of value in the global surgical blades market

The stainless steel sub-segment in the material type category of the global surgical blades market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% during the period of assessment. The stainless steel sub-segment is the most attractive in the material type category. As per the report projections, the stainless steel segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 55 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 73 Mn by the end of the assessment period in 2026.

High grade carbon steel is the least attractive sub-segment by value in the material type category of the global surgical blades market

The high grade carbon steel sub-segment is the least attractive by value in the material type category, and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.0% during the period of assessment. The high grade carbon steel sub-segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 33 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a market value of nearly US$ 47 Mn at the end of the year 2026.

Competition Landscape

Persistence Market Research has included a number of important companies functioning in the global surgical blades market in the competition landscape section of this report. Some of the key players that have been profiled in this report include Swann-Morton Limited, Hill-Rom, PL Medical Co., LLC., VOGT Medical, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Kai Industries Co., Ltd., Beaver-Visitec International, MYCO Medical, Inc., Medicom, Huaiyin Medical Instruments Co.,Ltd, Cincinnati Surgical Company Inc., SouthMedic, Surgical Specialties Corporation and Havel’s Inc.