Surge Protection Devices Market 2019 Top Manufacturers, Regions Analysis, Emerging Technologies, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Surge Protection Devices Market – Overview

A surge protection device is one of the primary components of electrical installation protection systems used in the electrical power supply networks, communication and telephone networks. They are primarily the most efficient type of overvoltage protection. The surge protector limits the voltage supply to an electric device by blocking or shorting the excess voltage. The advantages of surge protection devices include the protection of low voltage distribution systems against direct lightning stroke into the overhead power supply line or external lightning protection system, the hot ionized gases is not an issue with surge protection devices.

The market for surge protection devices is witnessing significant growth because of the rise in alternative energy implementations, increase in demand for protection of electronic devices, and the power quality issues faced. According to National Lightening Safety Institute, some 30% of all power outages annually are lightning-related, on average, with total costs approaching $1 billion dollars. For protecting the buildings and residents from the lightening destruction, the manufacturers are increasing the production for lightening surge protection devices.

Get Free Sample “Surge Protection Devices Market 2019 Report” at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2773

Key Players

Schneider Electric SE (France), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Alstom SA (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Toshiba (Japan). Larsen & Turbo (India), Hyundai heavy industries (South Korea), Hitachi (Japan), Fuji Electric (Japan), Nissin Electric (Japan), Xian XD (China), Hyosung (China), Bharat Heavy Electric Ltd. (India), Eaton (Ireland), and Meidensha (Japan)

Industry Segmentation

The global surge protection devices market is segmented based on application, type, voltage and region.

Based on application, the market is further segmented in to residential, commercial, and industrial.

On the basis of type, the surge protection devices are further segmented as plug-in protection devices, hard wired, line cord, and power control devices.

On the basis of voltage, the market is classified as high voltage and low voltage.

Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global surge protection devices market has been segmented into four major regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

North America and Europe region are expected to hold the largest market share. With increased urbanization projects such as smart cities, Europe and North America are expected to dominate the market. Also, the plan to digitally transform the automobile, industrial and IT manufacturing industries, is driving the market. A similar trend is witnessed in the Asia Pacific regions where there is an increase in infrastructure projects and manufacturing, especially in countries such as China and India. The region is expected to witness an increased growth rate during the forecast period.

Table Of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

3.1.4 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.5 Segment Rivalry

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

Continue..

List Of Tables

Table 1 Global Surge Protection Devices Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 2 North America Surge Protection Devices Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 3 Europe Surge Protection Devices Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 4 Asia Pacific Surge Protection Devices Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 5 RoW Surge Protection Devices Market: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 6 Global Surge Protection Devices Market By Application Market: By Regions, 2018-2023

Table 7 North America Surge Protection Devices Market By Application: By Country, 2018-2023

Table 8 Europe Surge Protection Devices Market By Application: By Country, 2018-2023

Continue…

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/surge-protection-devices-market-2773

About Market Research Future:

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]