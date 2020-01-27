Surfactant Market Report 2019 Global Industry Statistics & Regional Outlook to 2024

Industrial overview of Surfactant Market 2019-2024

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the global Surfactant market.

The rising technology in Surfactant market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

A surfactant is a surface active agent that changes a liquid’s surface tension. Surfactants are the basic cleaning agent in consumer and industrial cleaning products such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors, walls, as well as shampoos, lotions, toothpastes and cosmetics. Other applications include fabric softeners, lubricating ingredients, emulsifiers for spreading agricultural products, and industrial applications such as latex systems, plastics and composites.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest surfactant production in 2015 with 22.96% production market share; Followed by North America and China, which occupied 21.26% and 18.63% production market share. Europe consumed 25.27% of the global total surfactant output in 2015; Followed by North America and China in 22.15% and 17.81%.

Surfactant can be classified to anionic surfactant, amphoteric surfactant, cationic surfactant, nonionic surfactant by their property. Anionic surfactant occupied 50.37% global market share in 2015; Nonionic surfactants occupied 40.08% market share. Amphoteric surfactants and cationic surfactants take 6.40% and 3.15% market share.

There are more applications in detergents for surfactants. Detergents occupied near 50% market share in 2015 and textile occupied about 18%. Cosmetics, mining and paint & coating each take 5% to 9%. The rest applications totally take less than 12% market share.

Furthermore, the report provides insightful and comprehensive information in consideration of the different industry pioneers, including their revenue details, technological advancements, innovations, key developments, SWOT analysis, mergers & applications, future strategies, and market footprint. On the basis of segmentation, the market has been classified into product type, the technologies used, end-user, industry vertical, and geography.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers: BASF, Stepan, Zanyu Technology, Huntsman, Solvay, Sasol, Evonik, Lion, Resun-Auway, Clariant, Dow, AkzoNobel, Kao, Croda, Sinolight, Unger, Tianjin Angel Chemicals, Aarti Industries, Flowers Song Fine Chemical, Guangzhou DX Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers:: Anionic Surfactant, Cationic Surfactant, Amphoteric Surfactant, Nonionic Surfactant

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:: Detergent, Textile, Cosmetics, Mining, Paint & Coating, Others, ,

The market is largely fragmented and the vast majority of the players functioning in the global Surfactant market are taking steps to raise their market footprint, by concentrating on product diversification and development, therefore making them seize a larger share of the market.

