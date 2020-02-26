This research report titled “Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand Till 2026” focuses on the Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market, published to the vast repository managed by Fact.MR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during the period between (2017-2026). Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the Surfactant Cleansers and Adjuvants Market

Fact. MR’s latest forecast study estimates that the global surfactant cleansers and adjuvants market will expand at a value CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, 2017-2026. In terms of volume, the report estimates that more than 13,543,340 tonnes of surfactant cleansers and adjuvants will be sold globally by the end of 2026.

The APEJ market was estimated to dominate the global surfactant cleansers and adjuvants market in terms of revenue in the year 2017, and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the forecast period. APEJ surfactant cleansers and adjuvants market is an attractive market, growing at a moderate CAGR during the assessment period. The APEJ market is forecasted to be valued at nearly US$ 11,350 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

As per the forecasts of Fact.MR, the anionic surfactants segment is poised to touch a value of nearly US$ 12,750 Mn in 2026. This represents a sluggish CAGR growth during the assessment period 2017-2026. The anionic surfactants segment was estimated to account for nearly half of the revenue share of the product type category by 2017. The largest share is contributed by APEJ region in the anionic surfactants market segment.

As per the findings of the Fact.MR research report, the skin care products segment is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR and touch a valuation of nearly US$ 6,450 Mn in 2026. The skin care products segment was estimated to account for nearly one fourth of the revenue share of the application category by 2017 end and is forecasted to gain market share by the end of the year 2026.

A surfactant is also known as a surface active agent and possesses molecules that have the properties of being polar and water-loving and other portion being hydrophobic or water fearing. Due to this dual nature of such molecules, they can favorably interact with water and water-soluble molecules and also interact with water insoluble molecules. Surfactants aid in cleansing and building foam by working at the surface between water and fat. They have the property of being mixed with water and fat in the skin, and thus allowing the dirt to be cleaned. Surfactants are found in all the personal cleansing products and also possess the properties of wetting, conditioning, thickening and defatting. The demand for surfactants is growing day by due to the positive signals exhibited by the global economy and particularly due to the rapid economic growth in Asia. Manufactures are working towards providing lower cost solutions and providing new innovative products which are better performing.

