Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Global Research Report 2023

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Overview

The global surface mount technology equipment market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to the latest research report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). The global surface mount technology equipment market is mainly driven by the growing demand for printed circuit boards in the automotive industry and consumer electronics. The global surface mount technology equipment market is expected to jump to a valuation of USD 4 billion by 2022, according to MRFR.

Surface mount technology equipment refers to the equipment used to attach printed circuit components onto the board rather than having to drill holes through the board to attach the components. This provides benefits in the form of the ability to mount components onto both surfaces, which can make the PCB significantly more powerful. Surface mount technology equipment uses various ways to attach the components onto printed circuit boards, including metal tabs that are soldered to the PCB.

The growing demand for printed circuit boards from the global automotive and consumer electronics industries is likely to be the major driver for the surface mount technology equipment market over the forecast period. The growing demand for consumer electronics has been a key feature of the global economy in the last few years, while the growing demand for automotive electronics and enhanced driver assistance systems has driven the demand for printed circuit boards in the automotive industry. The growing demand for smart car technology is likely to be a key driver for the global surface mount technology equipment market.

In May 2019, Mitsubishi Electric and HERE Technologies completed a pilot test for a road hazard warning system in California, following trials in Japan. Such efforts are likely to drive the global surface mount technology equipment market over the forecast period, as the demand for more driver aid is likely to grow over the forecast period. In November 2018, a study conducted in Stevens Institute of Technology found that the use of smart car technologies cumulatively saves drivers up to USD 6.2 billion every year, illustrating the potential for the use of smart car technology in the coming years.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global surface mount technology equipment market include Orbotech Ltd., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Assembly Systems, Mycronic AB, Fuji Machine Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and CyberOptics Corporation.

Surface Mount Technology Equipment Market Segmentation:

The global surface mount technology equipment market is segmented on the basis of equipment, end use, component, and region.

By equipment, the global surface mount technology equipment market is segmented into pick and place, coating equipment, solder equipment, cleaning agents, and rework and repair equipment.

By end use, the global surface mount technology equipment market is segmented into telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, and medical.

By component, the global surface mount technology equipment market is segmented into passive surface mount devices, transistor & diodes, and integrated circuits.

Regional Analysis:

The global surface mount technology equipment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global surface mount technology equipment market over the forecast period due to the growing manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific and the steady growth of the automotive industry in the region, which has driven the demand for premium cars equipped with state-of-the-art electronics. The growing disposable income of consumer in Asia Pacific is likely to further compound this driver over the forecast period, driving the demand for surface mount technology from the automotive industry.

The growing consumer electronics manufacturing sector in Asia Pacific is also likely to play a key role in the growth of the surface mount technology equipment market over the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea have emerged as leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, including smartphones, laptops, as well as home appliances, leading to a growing demand for effective printed circuit boards. This is likely to be a key driver for the global surface mount technology equipment market over the forecast period.

