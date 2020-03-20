Surface Mining Market 2016 Growth Opportunities By Top Manufactures, and Investment Feasibility 2027

A latest market study, titled “Global Surface Mining Market Report 2016 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2027”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Surface Mining Market Overview

Surface Mining refers to a category of mining in which mineral deposits are obtained by removing overlying soil and rock. Major type of surface mining methods includes strip mining, open-pit mining and mountaintop removal. Surface mining offers various advantages over underground mining such as low operational cost and less complication.

Market Size and Forecast

Global surface mining market is anticipated to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing consumption of coal and rising demand for metals and minerals are anticipated to fuel the growth of the surface mining market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising consumption of electricity across the globe is widening the demand for coal which further is anticipated to supplement the growth of the surface mining market.

North America captured the largest percentage of market share in overall surface mining market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Presence of high number of coal, metallic and non-metallic reserves in the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the surface mining market in the North America region. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. demonstrated coal reserves were estimated to be 476 billion short tons. Similarly, abundance of non-metallic mineral ores in Canada is believed to strengthen the growth of surface mining market in North America. According to Mining Association of Canada, in 2014, total mining establishments in Canada was held to be 1,192, out of which, 1,120 reserves were non-metallic mining establishments. U.S. and Canada are believed to be the major contributor to the growth of the surface mining market in the North America region.

Europe surface mining market is expected to grow at a substantial rate over the forecast period. Presence of large number of companies in the region is envisioned to strengthen the growth of the surface mining market. Asia Pacific is poised to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. Apart from this, rising number of reporting mines in major countries such as India and others bodes well for the growth of the surface mining market. According to Indian Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, total number of reportable mines increased from 1,781 units in 2009-10 to 2,488 units 2013-14. Countries such as China, India and Australia are the major contributor to the growth of surface mining market.

Based on mining method, global surface mining market is segmented into open-pit, strip mining, mountain removal mining and other, out of which, mountain removal mining segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR in overall surface mining market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis has segmented global surface mining market into the following segments:

By Mineral

Metallic Ore

Non-metallic Ore

Coal Mining

By Mining Method

Open Pit Mining

Strip Mining

Mountain Removal Mining

Others

By Region

