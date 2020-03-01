Surface Inspection Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2027

Global Surface Inspection Market Information, by Type (3D, 2D), by Device (Camera, Software, Processor, Optics, Frame grabber), by Application (Electronics, Automotive, Semiconductor, Medical & Pharmaceutical) by Global Forecast 2027

Key Players:

ISRA VISION AG (Germany), AMETEK, Inc. (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Teledyne Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Microscan Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. (Canada), IMS Messsysteme GmbH (Germany), and VITRONIC GmbH (Germany) among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Surface Inspection Market.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/879

Surface Inspection Global Market – Overview

The global surface inspection market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for automation. The major growth driver of surface inspection market includes growing manufacturing industries and rising demand for quality driven products. Also rising need for automation in the industrial sectors and low hardware cost among others are other major factors driving the growth of surface inspection market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of surface inspection is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Computer systems sub segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Surface Inspection Market for systems segment. Whereas, the cameras sub segment held the highest market share of the surface inspection market. Increasing demand for quality assurance and automation one major factor driving the growth of surface inspection market. Also, decreasing cost of system development is another major factor responsible for fuelling the market growth. Technological advancements in vision technology and industrial expansion is boosting the growth of surface inspection market. Also, increasing demand for surface inspection from various vertical like semiconductor, automotive, electrical & electronics, glass & metal, food & packaging, paper & wood, medical & pharmaceuticals, plastic & rubber, printing, non-woven and postal & logistics is another major factor driving the market growth. The surface inspection market is highly competitive due to the increase in manufacturing opportunities in countries such as China and India. On the other hand, lack of awareness and changing customer requirements are major factors hindering the growth of surface inspection market. Also, Integrating Surface Inspection Systems are other factors that may hamper the market growth.

Surface Inspection Global Market – Segmentation

The surface inspection market can be classified into 5 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component: Comprises of Camera, Frame Grabbers, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processors, Software and Others

Segmentation by Surface Type: Comprises of 2D and 3D

Segmentation by System: Comprises of Computer System and Camera System

Segmentation by Vertical: Comprises of Semiconductor, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Glass & Metal, Food & Packaging, Paper & Wood, Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Plastic & Rubber, Printing, Non-Woven and Postal & Logistics

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Surface Inspection Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of surface inspection appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Surface Inspection Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Major factor driving the growth of surface inspection market is the growing need for automation in industrial sectors and growing adoption of computer systems in the region. Also, due to the drastic fall in the usage of native applications and a considerable shift towards the adoption of automated technologies in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Surface inspection market in Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share of the surface inspection market during the forecast period due to rise in need for quality driven products and increasing adoption of upcoming trends and technologies in surface inspection market in the region. Whereas, the Asia Pacific market for surface inspection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR (2017-2023) owing to the growing automation across all industries, especially in the consumer electronics and automotive industries, in the developing economies such as China and India.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/surface-inspection-market-879

Industry News

September 2017 – Spectris has sold its code reading business Microscan Systems to Omron for a total cash consideration of $157 million. Microscan provides machine vision technology and solutions for identification, inspection and verification applications. The firm possesses advanced algorithms for reading codes directly engraved or printed on products, even those with rough, glossy, or curved surfaces.

March 2017 – ISRA customizes modular surface inspection systems

Jan 2017 – Cognex has sold its Surface Inspection Systems Division to AMETEK, Inc.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]