Surface Disinfectant Market Analysis of Investments by Top Companies Are 3M ,STERIS plc ,Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Disinfectants are chemical substances that are applied to non-living objects and surfaces of the floor to destroy microorganisms. The essential use of disinfectants is part of a strategy to prevent infectious diseases. Here surfaces are considered noncritical items and they contact intact skin. The use of noncritical items or contact with noncritical surfaces carries little risk of causing an infection in humans. Surface should be clean in hospital, clinics and Ambulatory surgical centers because there is higher possibility to spread the infection among patients and staff.

Clean the surfaces with disinfectant is the first and foremost step to prevent the infection in the hospital. Medical device surfaces such as hemodialysis machines, gloves, stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs, CT scan, MRI scanners and X-ray machines can become contaminated with infectious agents and contribute to the spread of Infectious diseases while examining the patient health. To prevent this, noncritical medical equipment surfaces should be disinfected with an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) -registered low- or intermediate-level disinfectant. Examples of some of clinical contact surfaces include light handles, switches, reusable containers of dental materials, countertops, and telephone handles.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Drivers and Restraints

Surface disinfectant place a major role in preventing infection. The main driver of Surface disinfectant is its use. Increasing the prevalence rate of infectious disease globally drives the surface disinfectant market. Developed countries and developing countries are plays a major role in surface disinfectant market. Guidance from International organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO), International Federation of Infection Control (IFIC), and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCP) to prevent infectious diseases also drives the market. Great awareness about the use of surface disinfectants also one of the driver for this market.

However, while using disinfectants we need to take precautions and we need to use the disinfectant which is approved by government organization such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Surface Disinfectant Market: Segmentation

Surface Disinfectant market is segmented into following types

Based on Type

Oxidizing disinfectants Sodium Hypochlorite Peracetic Acid Hydrogen Peroxide

Non-oxidizing disinfectants Quaternary Ammonium Compounds (QAC’s) Biguanides Amphoterics



Based on Formulation

Liquids

Sprays

Wipes

Based on End User

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Home care settings

Surface Disinfectant Market: Overview

With good awareness about healthcare among people and guidance from international organizations about the use of surface disinfectant, the use of Surface Disinfectant will increase and the market is expected to have a healthy growth in the forecast period (2016-2026)

Surface Disinfectant Market: Region- wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global Surface Disinfectant market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa.

The use of Surface Disinfectant is high in North America because it is highly developed region, having good healthcare setup and people are having good awareness about health care. In Asia pacific region china and India also having rapid growth in health care set up. Europe also having good growth in this market.

Surface Disinfectant Market: Key Players

