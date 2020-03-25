Supported Catalyst Global Market 2018: Key Players – Akzonobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Clariant Ag, DuPont, Evonik Industries Ag

Supported Catalyst Industry

Description

The global Supported Catalyst market will reach xxx Million USD in 2018 and with a CAGR if xx% between 2019-2025.

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Akzonobel N.V.

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant Ag

DuPont

Evonik Industries Ag

BASF SE

Axens

LyondellBasell Acetyls, LLC.

INTL FCStone, Inc.

Hong Jing Environment Company

Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd.

JGC C&C

LEKON

Nalco chemical company

Süd-Chemie

Albemarle

Grace Davison

Monarch Catalyst Pvt. Ltd.

Oil-Rite Corp.

INEOS Polyolefins

Johnson matthey pic

PQ Silicas UK ,Ltd

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Nickel Based Supported Catalysts

Precious Metal Based Supported Catalysts

Other Supported Catalysts

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Oil And Gas

Water And Wastewater

Chemical Process

Others

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Supported Catalyst Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Supported Catalyst Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Nickel Based Supported Catalysts

2.1.2 Precious Metal Based Supported Catalysts

2.1.3 Other Supported Catalysts

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Oil And Gas

3.1.2 Water And Wastewater

3.1.3 Chemical Process

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Akzonobel N.V. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Albemarle Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Clariant Ag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 DuPont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Evonik Industries Ag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 BASF SE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Axens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 LyondellBasell Acetyls, LLC. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 INTL FCStone, Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Hong Jing Environment Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 JGC C&C (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 LEKON (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Nalco chemical company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Süd-Chemie (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 Albemarle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Grace Davison (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Monarch Catalyst Pvt. Ltd. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Oil-Rite Corp. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 INEOS Polyolefins (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.21 Johnson matthey pic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.22 PQ Silicas UK ,Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 ConclusionTable Global Supported Catalyst Market 2015-2018, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Supported Catalyst Market 2015-2018, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Supported Catalyst Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Supported Catalyst Market Forecast 2019-2025, by Type, in Volume

Table Akzonobel N.V. Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Akzonobel N.V. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Albemarle Corporation Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Albemarle Corporation (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Clariant Ag Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Clariant Ag (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table DuPont Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of DuPont (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Evonik Industries Ag Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Evonik Industries Ag (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table BASF SE Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of BASF SE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Axens Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Axens (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table LyondellBasell Acetyls, LLC. Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of LyondellBasell Acetyls, LLC. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table INTL FCStone, Inc. Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of INTL FCStone, Inc. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Hong Jing Environment Company Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Hong Jing Environment Company (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table JGC C&C Overview List

Table Supported Catalyst Business Operation of JGC C&C (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

Table LEKON Overview List

