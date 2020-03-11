Supply Chain Risk Management Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Supply Chain Risk Management market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Supply Chain Risk Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Supply Chain Risk Management market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Supply Chain Risk Management value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Supplier Risk Management Solutions

Sustainable Procurement Solutions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Governments

Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avetta

SAP Ariba

CURA Software Solutions

GEP

LogicManager

Marsh

MetricStream

Resilience360

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Supply Chain Risk Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 Supplier Risk Management Solutions

2.2.2 Sustainable Procurement Solutions

2.2.3 Logistic Management Solutions

2.3 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Supply Chain Risk Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Governments

2.4.2 Enterprises

2.5 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Supply Chain Risk Management by Players

3.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Supply Chain Risk Management Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Supply Chain Risk Management by Regions

4.1 Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Supply Chain Risk Management Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

……Continued

