Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Exponential Expansion in E-Commerce Industry

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market is expected to reach a value of US$ 32,908.2 Mn by 2026 on account of exponential growth in supply chain management solutions (software and services) modules. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43715

The expansion is attributed to rising demand for advanced supply chain management solutions (software and services) in industries and increasing adoption of on-premise deployment models to offer the finest services to the clients. In the supply chain management solutions (software and services) market, North America is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding region, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America during the forecast period. Further, the supply chain management solutions (software and services) market is at an emerging stage and is anticipated to expand rapidly during the coming years.

Expansion in the e-commerce industry along with rapid delivery of goods in order to gain competitive advantage have led to high demand for supply chain management solutions (software and services) systems. This, in turn, offers opportunities for key vendors to develop solutions focusing on the retail or e-commerce industries. For instance, Vinculum Solutions, an India based company, focuses on delivering solutions (Vin e-Retail WMS) and products specific to the retail industry.

Get Sample PDF at:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=43715

The company’s solutions support easy order delivery; last mile delivery; and integration with manufacturers, logistics companies, and web stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, eBay, Lazada, and Snapdeal. Online sales channels are becoming more complex and are encouraging manufacturing businesses to adopt supply chain management solutions (software and services) software. This is expected to propel the supply chain management solutions (software and services) market in the coming years. Emergence of e-commerce has led to rise in adoption of supply chain management solutions (software and services) solutions. The e-commerce industry is offering new opportunities to companies such as FedEx in the area of logistics.