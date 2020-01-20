Supply Chain Analytics Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Global Supply Chain Analytics Industry

This report focuses on the global Supply Chain Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Supply Chain Analytics is for improve operational efficiency and effectiveness by

enabling data-driven decisions at strategic, operational and tactical levels. And the supply chain analytics market has observed faster growth in recent years

In 2017, the global Supply Chain Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Birst

Capgemini

Genpact

IBM Corporation

Kinaxis

MicroStrategy

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Supply chain planning and procurement

Sales & Operations Planning

Manufacturing analytics

Transportation and logistics analytics

Visualization and reporting tools

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail and consumer packaged goods

Health care and life sciences

Manufacturing, automotive

Aerospace and defense

High tech and electronics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supply Chain Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supply Chain Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Supply Chain Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

