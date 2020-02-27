Supply Chain Analytics 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 13.68% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global supply chain analytics market to grow at a CAGR of 13.68% during the period 2017-2021.

The application of analytics in the supply chain can be applied to many industries, such as retail, consumer goods, and manufacturing to accurately anticipate demand and to predict and monitor supply and replenishment policies and plan the inventory flow of goods and services. The supply chain is a significant component of any company. Hence, to reduce the cost fluctuation and optimize the sourcing and logistics activities, companies are investing in supply chain analytics.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global supply chain analytics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues from sales of supply chain analytics solutio.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Supply Chain Analytics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• IBM

• Oracle

• SAP

Other prominent vendors

• Aptean

• Bristlecone

• Bilytica (Business Intelligence & Analytics)

• Birst

• BOARD International

• Chainalytics

• CONCENTRA

• Coupa Software

• FineLine Technologies

• RELEX Solutions

• Kinaxis

• Latentview

• LLamasoft

• Logility

• Silvon Software

Market driver

• Increased needs to improve business processes

Market challenge

• Increased complexity of the supply chain network

Market trend

• Emergence of procurement analytics

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Supply chain overview

Market overview

Supply chain network

PART 06: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

Continued……

