Supplier Risk Management Global Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Supplier risk is the potential that a supplier will fail to deliver to their commitments to you. Projects and business processes that heavily rely on suppliers may face significant risk.

Supplier risk management (SRM) is an evolving discipline in operations management for manufacturers, retailers, financial services companies and government agencies where the organization is highly dependent on suppliers to achieve business objectives.

In 2017, the global Supplier Risk Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supplier Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supplier Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

MasterControl

Supplier Risk Manager

HICX Solutions

NAVEX Global

Moody’s Analytics Company（Bureau van Dijk）

Pilgrim Quality Solutions

Opus

D&B UK

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3501103-global-supplier-risk-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Financial Controls

Contract Management

Relationship Management

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

SMBs

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Supplier Risk Management status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Supplier Risk Management development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3501103-global-supplier-risk-management-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supplier Risk Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Financial Controls

1.4.3 Contract Management

1.4.4 Relationship Management

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supplier Risk Management Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 SMBs

1.5.3 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supplier Risk Management Market Size

2.2 Supplier Risk Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supplier Risk Management Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Supplier Risk Management Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 SAP

12.1.1 SAP Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supplier Risk Management Introduction

12.1.4 SAP Revenue in Supplier Risk Management Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 SAP Recent Development

12.2 MasterControl

12.2.1 MasterControl Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supplier Risk Management Introduction

12.2.4 MasterControl Revenue in Supplier Risk Management Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 MasterControl Recent Development

12.3 Supplier Risk Manager

12.3.1 Supplier Risk Manager Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supplier Risk Management Introduction

12.3.4 Supplier Risk Manager Revenue in Supplier Risk Management Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Supplier Risk Manager Recent Development

12.4 HICX Solutions

12.4.1 HICX Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supplier Risk Management Introduction

12.4.4 HICX Solutions Revenue in Supplier Risk Management Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 HICX Solutions Recent Development

12.5 NAVEX Global

12.5.1 NAVEX Global Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supplier Risk Management Introduction

12.5.4 NAVEX Global Revenue in Supplier Risk Management Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NAVEX Global Recent Development

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)