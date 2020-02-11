” Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Market Analysis by Growth, Size (Value & Volume), Trends 2027″ is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Supercritical fluid chromatography is a technique in which separation phenomenon occurred; it is analytical technique using instrumentation based principle. The instrumentation uses in supercritical fluid chromatography almost identical to high-performance liquid chromatography. The most significant difference from HLPC is the replacement of the most of the liquid mobile phase with a densely compressed gas, almost always carbon dioxide.

Supercritical fluid chromatography led to novel analytical applications in the field of chromatography; supercritical fluid chromatography consists a column chromatography methods along with gas chromatography and high-performance liquid chromatography. supercritical fluid chromatography has both GC and HLPC properties due to this factor supercritical fluid chromatography become advanced analytical techniques over the remaining one.The supercritical phase represents a state in which liquid and gas properties converge; supercritical fluid chromatography is sometimes called “convergence chromatography.”

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography market: Drivers and Restraint

Increasing demand of supercritical fluid chromatography reagent in the various industry such as pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, food industry, etc. the rise in government investments, less expensive procedure of supercritical fluid chromatography over gas chromatography and high-pressure liquid chromatography are the driver for the supercritical fluid chromatography market. However, limited sensitive and specific of detectors in applications involving complex samples could be the major restraints for supercritical fluid chromatography market

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography market: Segmentation

The global market for Supercritical Fluid Chromatography segmented by application, end user, and geography:

Based on modality

Preparative

Analytical

Based on applications

Chemical analysis

Food product analysis

Biomedical analysis

Others

Based on end user

Research laboratories

Pharmaceuticals industry

Academic institutes

Chemical industry

Food industry

Oil industry

Segmented by geography

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Market: Overview

The critical fluid chromatography market is expected to witness huge growth in the forecasted period. Supercritical fluid chromatography is a technique that can withstand a temperature and pressure that is beyond its critical point. It exhibits properties, such as low viscosity and high diffusivity, because of which it is suitable for use as a mobile phase in chromatography. Thus, it is used in a wide range of separation and purification modes, such as natural products, drugs, foods, pesticides, herbicides, surfactants, polymers and polymer additives, fossil fuels, and agrochemicals, among others.Chiral separations can be performed for many pharmaceutical compounds. SFC is dominantly used for non-polar compounds because of the low efficiency of carbon dioxide, which is the most common supercritical fluid mobile phase, for dissolving polar solutes. SFC is used in the petroleum industry for the determination of total aromatic content analysis as well as other hydrocarbon separations.Also, the increasing usage of monoclonal antibodies purification and relatively newer chromatography technique- the Green Chromatography also provide an opportunity for the growth of this market.

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Market: Region-wise Outlook

By region, global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the supercritical fluid chromatography followed by Europe and will continue to dominate the global Supercritical Fluid Chromatography market attributed to growing number of conferences related to chromatography techniques and rise in capital funding by government which is assisting the global supercritical market. Asia Pacific is an emerging market due to high potential growth in biopharma and food & chemical industry.

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Market: Key Market Participants

The key market players in the global supercritical fluid chromatography market include Shimedzu, JASCO,FLUITRON INC.Labnics Equipment, Pressure Products Industries, Inc. Thar Technologies, Inc. (formerly Thar Designs, Inc.) Supercritical Fluid Technologies InC, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Waters Corporation.

