Superconducting Wire Market Future Prospects, Development, Sales Revenue, Growth Insights and Competitive Landscape till 2023

Market Research Future has published a research report on Superconducting Wire Market Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2023. The report provides current and future industry analysis, scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. The global Superconducting Wire Market is expected to grow at 9.80% CAGR during the forecast period.

Superconducting Wire Market Key Companies Studied In This Research Report Are:

The key players of the global oil & gas sensors market are American Superconductor Corporation, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Superconductor Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Eaton, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Superox, Theva Dunnschichttechnik GmbH, Japan Superconductor, Phoenix Contact, and Fuji Electric, among others.

Industry Overview:

The global Superconducting Wire market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period as many projects related to superconducting wires are going across globe. For instance, The South Korean Electric company has ordered over 3000km of wire from American superconductor and has used it to build a 10km line running into the suburbs of Seoul. There is great potential in the emerging superconductor for various practical applications areas such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), fault current limiters, power cables, motors, generators, magnetic separators, transformers.

The superconducting wires are used in advanced utility cables, motors, and power applications. Several conducting wire developments including general announcements, new product launches, and acquisitions have taken place in recent year, especially in the Asia-Pacific region. Superconducting wires are made up of superconducting materials which when cooled below its transition temperature, has zero electrical resistance. High temperature superconducting wire is one of the major types of superconducting wires, widely used in various applications.

Segments Analysis:

Global Superconducting Wire market has been segmented based on connectivity, type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is classified into high temperature superconductors and low & medium temperature superconductors. High temperature superconducting wire segment is expected to dominate the superconducting wire market owing to increased use of these types of wires in medical, industrial processing, research, and electronics.

Based on application, the market is segmented as energy, medical, industry, and research. The energy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Development of smart cities and stringent energy efficiency standards will likely to the drive the superconducting wire market.

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Europe held the largest market share of the global superconducting wire market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment in automation and advancement in computer chip designing technology. Moreover, Superconducting wires can be used for various applications including high field magnet applications and nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) & magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) magnets. Also, computer chip designing technology of which superconducting wire is an integral part is also witnessing some major technological advancement.

