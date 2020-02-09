Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Report On -“Superconducting Magnets Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”
Superconducting Magnets Market 2018
Superconducting magnets are more complicated than electromagnets, especially as they require low temperatures to keep the magnet solenoid in its superconducting state. However, they have some key advantages over their electromagnetic counterparts. Superconducting technology produces very high-intensity magnetic fields without ample power supplies needed for electromagnets. Superconducting magnets do not need a power source once they are brought into the magnetic field, and can function in a persistent mode leading to crucial savings in electricity costs. Superconducting magnets can generate a much higher magnetic field when compared to permanent magnets. Superconducting magnets can generate magnetic fields of up to 21.14 T whereas permanent magnets generate magnetic fields measuring 2 T.
The analysts forecast the global superconducting magnets market to grow at a CAGR of 0.88% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global superconducting magnets market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Superconducting Magnets Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Siemens
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• Columbus Superconductors
Other prominent vendors
• Agilent Technologies
• American Magnetics
• Bruker
Market driver
• Energizing large-scale wind power with compact superconductor-based generators.
Market driver
Market challenge
• Cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry.
Market challenge
Market trend
• Growing significance of superconducting magnetic energy storage system (SMES) systems.
Market trend
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Semiconductor industry PEST analysis
PART 05: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Semiconductor market overview
PART 06: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 07: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 08: Market segmentation by application
• Medical devices and equipment
• Mass spectrometers
• Transportation
• Others segment
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
• APAC
• Americas
• EMEA
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Partnerships between interventional MRI image guided systems and pharmacological companies
• Growing significance of SMES systems
• Commercialization of SMES systems
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
PART 14: Key vendor profiles
• Siemens
• Sumitomo Electric Industries
• Columbus Superconductors
Continued…..
