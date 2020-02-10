SUPERCOMPUTING 2018 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Description:

The term “supercomputing” refers to the processing of massively complex or data-laden problems using the concentrated compute resources of multiple computer systems working in parallel (i.e. a “supercomputer”). Supercomputing involves a system working at the maximum potential performance of any computer, typically measured in Petaflops. Sample use cases include genomics, astronomical calculations, and so forth.

In 2017, the global Supercomputing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Supercomputing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supercomputing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

HP

Cray

NUDT

Fujitsu

SGI

Dell

Bull

PEZY/Exascaler

Hitachi/Fujitsu

Dawning Information Industry

HuaWei

Inspur

Lenovo

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3580785-global-supercomputing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Type I

Type II

Market segment by Application, split into

Life Sciences

Bio-pharma

Aerospace

Government

Banking

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3580785-global-supercomputing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Supercomputing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Type I

1.4.3 Type II

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supercomputing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Life Sciences

1.5.3 Bio-pharma

1.5.4 Aerospace

1.5.5 Government

1.5.6 Banking

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supercomputing Market Size

2.2 Supercomputing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Supercomputing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Supercomputing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 HP

12.2.1 HP Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.2.4 HP Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 HP Recent Development

12.3 Cray

12.3.1 Cray Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.3.4 Cray Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Cray Recent Development

12.4 NUDT

12.4.1 NUDT Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.4.4 NUDT Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 NUDT Recent Development

12.5 Fujitsu

12.5.1 Fujitsu Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.5.4 Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

12.6 SGI

12.6.1 SGI Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.6.4 SGI Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 SGI Recent Development

12.7 Dell

12.7.1 Dell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.7.4 Dell Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Dell Recent Development

12.8 Bull

12.8.1 Bull Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.8.4 Bull Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Bull Recent Development

12.9 PEZY/Exascaler

12.9.1 PEZY/Exascaler Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.9.4 PEZY/Exascaler Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 PEZY/Exascaler Recent Development

12.10 Hitachi/Fujitsu

12.10.1 Hitachi/Fujitsu Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Supercomputing Introduction

12.10.4 Hitachi/Fujitsu Revenue in Supercomputing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Hitachi/Fujitsu Recent Development

12.11 Dawning Information Industry

12.12 HuaWei

12.13 Inspur

12.14 Lenovo

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3580785-global-supercomputing-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025