Supercapacitors Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Supercapacitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

From the manufacturers of products point of view, the competition between core enterprises is not direct, their products are not completely repeated, with different emphasis and competitive advantage in the market segments.

In terms of product prices, as the technology and application level matures, the overall price of supercapacitor products tends to be rational, and the current price range of products is basically kept within 10% per year. In particular, small-capacity super-capacitor products have basically matured.

The worldwide market for Supercapacitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.6% over the next five years, will reach 4890 million US$ in 2023, from 1670 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Maxwell

Panasonic

NEC TOKIN

Nesscap

AVX

ELNA

Korchip

Nippon Chemi-Con

Ioxus

LS Mtron

Nichicon

Shenzhen Technology Innovation Green (TIG)

VinaTech

Jinzhou Kaimei Power

Samwha

Haerbin Jurong Newpower

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology

Beijing HCC Energy

Jianghai Capacitor

Supreme Power Solutions

Shanghai Aowei Technology

Heter Electronics

CAP-XX

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Double Layer

Pseudocapacitor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Energy Storage

Power System

Electronic Device

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Supercapacitors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Double Layer

1.2.2 Pseudocapacitor

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Energy Storage

1.3.2 Power System

1.3.3 Electronic Device

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Maxwell

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Maxwell Description

2.1.1.2 Maxwell Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Maxwell Supercapacitors Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Supercapacitors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Supercapacitors Product Information

2.1.3 Maxwell Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Maxwell Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Maxwell Supercapacitors Market Share in 2017

2.2 Panasonic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Panasonic Description

2.2.1.2 Panasonic Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Panasonic Supercapacitors Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Supercapacitors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Supercapacitors Product Information

2.2.3 Panasonic Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Panasonic Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Panasonic Supercapacitors Market Share in 2017

2.3 NEC TOKIN

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 NEC TOKIN Description

2.3.1.2 NEC TOKIN Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 NEC TOKIN Supercapacitors Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Supercapacitors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Supercapacitors Product Information

2.3.3 NEC TOKIN Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 NEC TOKIN Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global NEC TOKIN Supercapacitors Market Share in 2017

2.4 Nesscap

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Nesscap Description

2.4.1.2 Nesscap Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Nesscap Supercapacitors Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Supercapacitors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Supercapacitors Product Information

2.4.3 Nesscap Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Nesscap Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Nesscap Supercapacitors Market Share in 2017

2.5 AVX

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 AVX Description

2.5.1.2 AVX Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 AVX Supercapacitors Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Supercapacitors Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Supercapacitors Product Information

2.5.3 AVX Supercapacitors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

