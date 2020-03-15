Supercapacitor Materials Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

The study of the supercapacitor materials market by Infoholic Research provides the market size information and market trends along with factors and parameters impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and take informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions. The key players in the supercapacitor materials market are BASF, Arkema, Hitachi Chemicals, etc.
According to Infoholic Research, the global supercapacitor material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% during the forecast period and reach $2.2 billion by 2023. Asia Pacific has the fastest growth rate and is likely to move toward greater adoption of advanced supercapacitor materials technology, which will directly boost the consumption value, majorly from China, Japan, and South Korea.
Report Scope:
By Material Type
• Activated Carbon
• Carbon Derivatives
• Metal Oxides
• Conductive Polymers
• Others
By End-users
• Consumer Electronics
• Industrial
• Transportation
• Others
Regions
• Asia Pacific
• North America
• Europe
• ROW
Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities
