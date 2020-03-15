Supercapacitor Materials Market – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts up to 2023

The materials used in supercapacitors energy devices are the advanced engineered materials used for supercapacitor energy storage devices. These unique types of materials increase the power density of the energy storage devices and may partially replace the battery options in another 5–10 years. The increased demand for electric vehicles and power generation from wind turbines need supercapacitors to be placed to optimize their power density requirements. The market according to the material type used is divided into activated charcoal, carbon derivatives, metal oxides, conductive polymers, and others. The main application areas of supercapacitor materials covered in the study are consumer electronics, industrial, and transportation sectors.

The consumption of supercapacitor materials mostly comes from transportation and consumer electronics segments due to better adoption rate in the industry. Further, R&D in material enhancement for more power capacity effectiveness is expected to boost the growth in the next 5 years. Globally, the demand for supercapacitor materials is high in economically developing countries, whereas the developed regions are moving toward saturation.