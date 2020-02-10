SUPERCAPACITOR MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Supercapacitors have higher capacitance values than any other capacitors and can store almost 100 times more energy per unit volume or mass when compared to electrolytic capacitors.

The analysts forecast the global supercapacitor market to grow at a CAGR of 9.48% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global supercapacitor market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of supercapacitors across various sectors globally.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Supercapacitor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Maxwell Technologies

• Nesscap

• NEC TOKIN

• Nippon Chemi-Con

• Panasonic

• Skeleton Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Yunasko

• ELNA

• CAP-XX

• IOXUS

• nichicon

• VINATech

• APowerCap Technologies

• Axion Power

• Cellergy

• EEStor

• EPCOS AG

• LS Mtron

• Evans Capacitor

• Tecate

Market driver

• Long life cycle

Market challenge

• Limited access to vertical markets

Market trend

• Growing adoption of graphene and carbon nanotube supercapacitors

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by production process

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Impact of drivers on key regions

• Market challenges

• Impact of challenges on key regions

PART 11: Market trends

• Decline in caustic soda production by mercury cell process

• Rising prices of caustic soda

• Increasing capacity expansion for caustic soda production in US, Middle East, and Asia

……..Continued

