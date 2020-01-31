Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market is Expected to Reach USD 8.78 Billion by 2020

Global Superabsorbent Polymers Market

Superabsorbent polymers (SAPs) possess the capacity to retain and absorb large volumes of water and other aqueous solutions. These superabsorbent polymers are highly used in the production of diapers and other hygiene products. It includes training pants and female hygiene products. These polymers are also extensively used in numerous other applications in wastewater treatment, paper packaging, and agriculture. This widespread use adds to the demand for superabsorbent polymers in the global market. Prominent market players are now concentrating on enhancing the efficiency of the existing products with the help of extensive research and development and launch advanced and innovative products in the market.

The global superabsorbent polymers market is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$8.78 bn by the end of the mentioned forecast period of 2014-2020. This growth is expected to be achieved with the help of 5.5% CAGR during the course of the aforementioned forecast period.

In terms of product segment in the global superabsorbent polymers, sodium polyacrylate has dominated the market share in the recent past. Sodium polyacrylate is used in a wide range of applications such as products of adult incontinence, sanitary napkin, and baby diapers among many others. Polyacrylamide copolymer is the most rapidly growing product segment in the global superabsorbent polymers market. This is mainly because of the properties such as non-toxic nature of material and high absorbing qualities. Both the mentioned product types are mainly utilized in the production of a broad range of products that are used in different industries such as medical, construction, diaper, and agriculture among others. The other product sector consists materials such as polyvinyl alcohol copolymers, ethylene-maleic anhydride copolymer, starch grafted copolymer of polyacrylonitrile, and cross-linked polyethylene oxide. Of these mentioned product segments, starch grafter copolymer was used as a superabsorbent polymer for the first time.

Amongst the hygiene products, adult diapers and baby diapers are the most prominent applications that create the need for superabsorbent polymers. The segment of baby diapers is expected to be the biggest and fastest developing application in the global market of superabsorbent polymers. The adult incontinence products market was the second biggest market behind baby diapers market in the recent past. During the mentioned forecast period of 2014 to 2020, other segments which includes applications such as medical, paper packaging, construction and agriculture, are expected to witness moderate growth.

North America has emerged as the biggest regional market for superabsorbent polymers. The region is projected to experience a moderate growth of the market during the course of aforementioned forecast period of 2014-2020. The Asia Pacific region is further segmented which includes key regions such as India, China, Japan and Indonesia. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest developing region. This growth is expected to be achieved with a CAGR of 5.4% during the mentioned forecast period of 2016 to 2020. This rapid growth of the Asia Pacific market is because of the developed market for feminine hygiene products and baby diapers in the region.

Some of the key players in the global superabsorbent polymers market include names such as Byer AG, BASF, Formosa Plastics Group, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and LG Chem. The companies manufacture superabsorbent polymer and diapers and other hygiene products as well. Some corporates such as Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. are reverse integrated. These companies produce acrylic acid, an important raw material needed for the production of superabsorbent polymers.