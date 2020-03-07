Super Capacitors Market Trend Analysis By Component & Type Forecast 2023

Global Super Capacitors Market, By Type (Hybrid, Double Layer), By Application (Laptop, Audio Systems), By End-users (Consumer Electronics, Industrial) – Forecast 2023

Overview

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Super Capacitors market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, 2019-2023. According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-users and region. Super capacitors market is driven by growing demand for additional capabilities and high implementation of super capacitors solutions across various sectors. Furthermore, evolution of these storage technologies along with introduction of super capacitors are expected to boost the growth of the super capacitors market over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Super capacitor with the combination of battery helps to create an electric battery which is long lasting, more powerful and less expensive than other technologies. The super capacitors are useful in various applications which require quick charge or discharge of energy storage within electronic vehicles or devices. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into hybrid capacitors, double layer capacitors and pseudo capacitors among others. Out of these, double layer capacitors accounted for the largest market share. The reason is attributed to its applications which can be used in portable electronics and medical devices to hybrid. The features also helps in memory back up as well as power backup. However, hybrid capacitors is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Segments

On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into audio systems, cameras, laptops, flash cameras, smoke detectors, power backup systems, memory devices, buses, aircraft and electric vehicles among others. Out of these audio systems and power backup systems accounted for the largest market share majorly due to cost benefits and energy efficiency. However, Laptop segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2019-2023. The reason is attributed to the better battery life.

On the basis of end-users, the market can be segmented into energy, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, healthcare and defense among others. Out of these, Automotive accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing owing to the growing implementation of automobiles that uses electrical systems and energy efficiency. Also, super capacitors are widely used in the automotive for headlights and to control climate. However, consumer electronics is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the global Super Capacitors Market include-Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), CAP-XX Limited (Australia), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada), AVX Corp (U.S.), DuPont (U.S.), Axion Power International, Inc. (U.S.), Haydale (U.K.), Komatsu Ltd. (Japan) and Toyota Motor Sales, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Regional Analysis

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share majorly due to increasing implementations of various government initiatives and presence of large number manufacturers in this region. Countries such as China, Japan and Australia contributes largely to the overall growth of the market.

Europe is expected to have a stable growth rate over the forecast period, 2019-2023. However, North-America accounted for the largest market share. Countries such as U.S contributes largely to the overall growth of the market. The reason of this growth is attributed to rising demand for advanced technological solutions installed in various organizations.

Intended Audience

Device manufacturers

Network Operators

Distributors

Suppliers

Research firms

Software Developers

Commercial Banks

Vendors

Government Agencies

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

