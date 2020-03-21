Super Capacitors Energy Storage Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Batteries are used in various devices, including mobile phones to aircraft and strategic systems. The use of batteries is likely to grow in the coming years with the emergence of electric mobility and increased use of hand-held electronic devices. Moreover, the integration of batteries with renewable energy, is expected to grow the demand for batteries at a faster pace during the forested period (2018–2023).

The demand for global Supercapacitor Battery Energy Storage Systems Market is rapidly increasing due to increasing adoption of hybrid vehicles. The implementation of supercapacitors has helped the electric vehicle manufacturers to overcome the limitation of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries in terms of life, power delivery, and biocompatibility. The deployment of these supercapacitor storage units has helped automobile manufacturers to improve the electrical performance in their products that includes warm cranking, cold cranking, and distributed power systems among others.

Other factors which are boosting the adoption of supercapacitor battery energy storage systems are high penetration of power in applications such as renewable energy power generation, power systems, and others.

According to MRFR study, the introduction of start-stop super capacity technology has increased the demand for supercapacitor batteries in the automotive sector. The early adoption of this technology by various automotive giants like General Motor and Mercedes is expected to help the supercapacitor battery energy storage system market to gain traction by the end of the forecasted period.

Moreover, the start-stop super capacity technology used in large wind turbine pitch control applications is also adding fuel in the growth of supercapacitor battery energy storage system market.

The increasing demand for laptops, smartphones, and tablets are some of the drivers influencing the market of supercapacitor battery energy storage systems.

The high initial costs of material is a major restraint for the growth of the supercapacitor market. Some of the recently developed supercapacitors energy storage systems are made with high conductive materials such as graphene which is expensive as compared to activated carbon. However, many ongoing research and development projects are there to reduce the overall cost of supercapacitors that would help to increase the adoption rate in the market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players of Global Super Capacitor Battery Energy Storage System market includes Ioxus, Inc. (U.S.), Mouser Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Nesscap Co. (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co. (Japan), Panasonic (Japan), Adafruit Industries (U.S.), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Cornell Dubilier (U.S.), Eaton Corporation (U.S.), Nichicon (Japan) among others.

The Murata Manufacturing Co. offers a wide range of supercapacitor battery energy storage systems to meet consumer demand for mobile devices with greater efficiency and functionality. The company offers three supercapacitor battery energy storage systems — DMT series, DMF series, DMH series. DMT series has wide range of features including wide operation temperature range and high reliability. The DMH series is used in slim devices such as wearable devices and smart cards.

Segmentation

The global super capacitors battery energy storage system market is segmented into type, memory, and region.

By type, the market is segmented into Electric Double-Layer Capacitors, Pseudocapacitors, and others. Murata’s Electric Double-Layer Capacitors (ELDC) offers higher energy storage and power density which is ideal for various applications which requires pulse loads like LED flash, audio circuits, power amplifiers, and smart meters.

By memory, the market is segmented into Residential, Non-residential, Utility, and Electric Vehicle among others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

The geographical analysis of global super capacitors battery energy storage system market is studied for North America, Europe Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

North America, which is one of the early adopters of this technology, holds the largest market share among other regions due to the presence of leading market players such as Ioxus Inc, Mouser Electronics, Nesscap Co, Adafruit Industries, AVX Corporation, Cornell Dubilier, Eaton Corporation.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the global super capacitor battery energy storage market among other regions due to the rise in the Chinese supercapacitor manufacturers which have significantly replaced western companies domestically in the recent years. Moreover, this region is expected to remain dominant, throughout the forecast period (2018–2023).

Target Audience

Battery energy storage system manufacturers

Battery energy storage system providers

Energy storage research institutions

Government and research organizations

Grid operators

Research organizations and consulting companies

Solid-state battery, electrochemical capacitor, and other energy storage technology manufacturers

Technology standard organizations, forums, alliances, and associations

