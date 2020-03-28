Super Capacitor Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

Super capacitor Market Research Report 2022- Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2022. Super capacitor Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Multi Camera System market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022. Super capacitor Market is estimated to grow by 22% of CAGR

Super capacitor Market Research Report Forecast to 2022 Segmented by By Type (Double layer capacitor, Pseudo capacitor, Hybrid capacitor), By Material (Electrodes, activated carbon, Activated carbon fibres), By Application (Camera, Laptop), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Manufacturing)

Market Overview

The global super capacitor market was analyzed by Market Research Future (MRFR) and a projected CAGR of 22% was reported to be attained over the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Furthermore, the global Super Capacitor Market was estimated to reach a valuation of USD 4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The analysis of the global market reveals that the introduction of smart grids, hybrid EVs, and renewable energy systems are all expected to aid in boosting the demand for super capacitors in the coming years. This is, in turn, projected to push the growth and valuation of the global super capacitor market. Devices like laptops, hand-held devices, portable media players, GPS, and others hold the requirement of a stable power supply, one which can be easily satisfied with the help of super capacitors. This will act as another key driver of the global market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global super capacitor market comprises a host of key players. This includes players like Angstron Materials (U.S.), CAP-XX (Australia), Graphenex (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Ioxus (U.S.), Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Nesscap Energy Inc. (Canada), LS Ultracapacitor (South Korea), Vina Technology (South Korea), and others.

Market Segmentation

The global super capacitor market has been segmented in terms of type, material, end-user, and application.

By type, the market includes Pseudo capacitor, Double layer capacitor, and Hybrid capacitor. The double layer capacitor segment is anticipated to be the dominant of the mentioned lot in the global market over the forecast period. The segment holds the highest share at present and is likely to remain the same in the coming years as per MRFR.

By material, the market segments into Graphene, Activated carbon, Electrodes, Carbon aerogel, Carbide-derived carbon, Metal oxides, Activated carbon fibers, and others.

By end-user, the market branches down into Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Healthcare, and others. The consumer electronics segment stands with the highest share percentage in the global super capacitor market. However, the automotive segment is forecasted to be the fastest growing end-user industry in the forthcoming years.

By application, the market comprises Solar Watch, Audio system, Aircraft, Laptop, Camera, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global super capacitor market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The study over the global super capacitor market reveals that the Asia Pacific region holds the dominant hand in the standings in terms of share and size. Countries like Singapore, China, Australia, South Korea, and Japan are contributing immensely to the fast-paced growth of the Asia Pacific regional market. The proliferation of the market in these countries is due to the increasing installation of energy storage systems herein, an increasing penetration of high-tech devices, introduction to hybrid transportation, and many more. The regional analysis states that the Asia Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years as well by growing with the fastest CAGR.

Industry Buzz

October 2018, UC Santa Cruz and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists reported a major performance results for a supercapacitor electrode. The scientists fabricated the electrodes using printable graphene aerogel in order to build a porous 3-Dimensional scaffold loaded with pseudocapacitive material. Such advances in supercapacitor technology is expected to lead towards a fast-charging energy storage devices and novel designs for various electronic gadgets.

March 2019, one of the biggest manufacturers of electric cars, Tesla, most recently made a payment of over USD 200 million for Maxwell Technologies, a major supercapacitor manufacturer of the United States. The deal provides an outlook over the potential future that super capacitors hold in electric vehicles and more.

February 2019, researchers from the team of Tohoku University in Japan announced the development of new materials for supercapacitors with high voltage and improved stability than other materials. The research was published in the journal of Energy and Environmental Science.

