Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market is slated to witness sluggish growth over the next few years

PMR forecasts sluggish growth for the global super absorbent polymer market during the next four years. The global SAP market will witness passive expansion at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2016-2020.

Super absorbent polymer is widely consumed for disposable diapers manufacturing, coupled with adult incontinence products and feminine hygiene products. Growing birth rate and rising elderly population remain key to the prospects of this market. Demand will also remain steady in the medical and agriculture sector. Emerging applications in agriculture and large-scale farming, in addition to aboriculture, are likely to present lucrative growth opportunities in market.

Moreover, manufacturers of absorbent pads, sand bags, and artificial snow will also support the market growth through the next few years. Uplifting adoption of super absorbent polymer by landscaping companies for spacious golf courses and garden grass will propel the demand for SAP, eventually fueling the market for super absorbent polymer globally. Introduction of biodegradable SAP is estimated to be a major factor promoting the usage of super absorbent polymer over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating pricing and availability of raw materials will remain a long-term challenge to the SAP market growth over the next few years. Frequently changing healthcare regulations may also hamper the global super absorbent polymer market growth.

