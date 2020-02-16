Sunflower Oil Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2019-2024

Description:-

Sunflower oil is the non-volatile oil compressed from sunflower seeds. Sunflower oil is produced by compressing sunflower seeds commonly used for human consumption. Crude sunflower oil has a pleasant odor of sunflower and a mild taste.

Scope of the Report:

As significant participants of the international market of sunflower oil it is possible to allocate Argentina, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the EU.

Ukraine remains to be the No.1 supplier of the crude sunflower oil due to its rich resources of sunflower crops. In 2015, the global market share of Ukraine is 30.1% in terms of sunflower oil production. The second largest producer is Russia, with the market share of 24.25%, followed by EU-27 and Argentin, which respectively account for 20% and 8% market share of global sunflower oil production in 2015.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3761994-global-sunflower-oil-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The global market of sunflower oils is a competitive market with lots of local and multinational manufacturers. As a result, the concentration of sunflower oil market is very low. Top 5 players only account for less than a quarter of global market share in terms of production. Among these players, Kernel, from Ukraine, remains the largest manufacturer in the world, with the market share of 9.23% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Sunflower Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 15800 million US$ in 2024, from 15800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sunflower Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kernel

EFKO Group

Aston

Cargill

Optimus

Nutrisun

Dicle Group

NMGK

Bunge

MHP

Creative Group

Tanoni Hnos. Sa

Standard Food

NT Ltd

Oliyar

Delizio

Risoil

COFCO

Region

Luhua Group

Sanxing Group

Pology Oil

Wilmar

Adams Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Linoleic Oil

Mid-Oleic Oil

High-Oleic Oil

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Biofuels

Cosmetics

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sunflower Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sunflower Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sunflower Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sunflower Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sunflower Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3761994-global-sunflower-oil-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Sunflower Oil Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Linoleic Oil

1.2.2 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.2.3 High-Oleic Oil

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Food

1.3.2 Biofuels

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kernel

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Sunflower Oil Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 EFKO Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Sunflower Oil Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Aston

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Sunflower Oil Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Cargill

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Sunflower Oil Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Optimus

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Sunflower Oil Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Nutrisun

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Sunflower Oil Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3761994

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)