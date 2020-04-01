Sun Care Products Market Top Companies 2019 | Size, Share, Industry Demand, Key Players Review and Forecast to 2023

Sun Care Products Market Synopsis:

The products that provide protection from the harmful rays of sun are collectively known as sun care products. These products, upon their end-use, create a layer of protection on the surface on which they are applied. This layer prevents the harmful sun rays from reaching the skin/hair cells and thus protects the skin or hair. The sun care products are witnessing a higher demand in the global market due to the rising awareness among consumers regarding skin health.

Leading Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Sun Care Products Market are

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Groupe Clarins (France)

Johnson & Johnson (the US)

Coty Inc. (the US)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

L’oreal (France)

Bioderma Laboratories (France)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (the US)

Burt’s Bees (the US)

Unilever (UK)

Segmentation:

The global sun care products market has been segmented by type, form, end-use, and distribution channel.

By type, the global sun care products market has been classified as sun protection products, after sun products, self-tanning care products, and others.

On the basis of form, the global sun care products market has been divided into creams & lotion, gels, powder, sprays, and others.

The global sun care products market has also been segregated, on the basis of end-use, into skin care, hair care, and others.

The distribution channel segment has been divided into store based and non-store based.

The store based segment has been further segregated into supermarket and hypermarket, convenience stores, specialty stores, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Europe is also expected to gain a significant share in the Global Sun Care Products Market due to the increasing preferences of consumers towards organic or natural sun care products. Moreover, the customers affordability and willingness to buy premium sun care products is also fueling the regions market growth. The region also houses several prominent players that are active in the market, which in turn is fueling the sun care products market in Europe.

North America is expected to be a market leader for sun care products during the assessment period due to the presence of several market players in the region. The rising awareness among the people regarding the benefits of sun care products such as anti-ageing, prevention from tanning, and protection from cancer is surging the demand of sun care products in the North America market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for sun care products during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for skin care products, especially skin protection products. The changing lifestyle of people in the region and their rising disposable income are also catalyzing the growth of sun care products market in Asia-Pacific. The market players are expanding their presence in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific to exploit the lucrative opportunities offered by the regional market.

