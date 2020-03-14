Sulfuric Acid Market Opportunities by Key Players, Regional Segmentation and Forecasts, 2018 – 2023

The global sulfuric acid market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.1 % during 2018-2023. Sulfuric is a strong acid manufactured by oxidizing solutions of Sulfur-dioxide. In general, it is colorless, odorless liquid which is soluble in water and corrosive in nature. The market is showing a growth owing to increasing demand of the Sulfur based products, rising demand in industrial and fertilizer sector globally. It is mainly used in chemical manufacturing industry for making phosphate fertilizers automotive and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, sulfuric acid found a considerable utilization for sugar bleaching, paper bleaching, water treatment, cellulose fibers, coloring agents and so forth.

The global sulfuric acid market has been segmented on the basis of manufacturing process, application, and type. By application, the market is divided into chemicals manufacturing, metal processing, textile industry, paper & sugar industry, automotive industry, fertilizer industry. The fertilizer industry will have a major market share across the globe. The fertilizer industry is increasing due to increasing usage of phosphate fertilizers in crops. By manufacturing processes, the market is divided in to contact process and wet sulfuric acid process. The contact process has a major market share due to wide spread acceptance of the technology. By type of acid, the market is divided into dilute and concentrated. Concentrated acid is expected to possess major market share due to its widespread application in industry such as producing phosphoric acid, in the production of fertilizers and so on.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America will show a lucrative growth for sulfuric acid in the near future. In Asia pacific, the major countries contributing to the market are China, India, and Japan. China is the largest player in Asia in chemical industry hence anticipated to contribute as a major market for sulfuric acid market. India is expected to show a significant growth in the manufacturing sector in the recent near future and hence expected to have a considerable market in the region.

The key players of global sulfuric acid market include: Akzonobel NV, Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Chevron and Solvay, Cytec industries, DuPont and Honeywell International. These companies are focusing on product innovations, expansions, and M&As, finding new market or innovate in their core competency in order to expand individual market share. Siemens is making use of sulfuric acid to make new generation blowers in order to increase the efficiency, reliability in usage, and reduction in space for their turbo-compressors. Similarly, DuPont’s innovation is the high performance catalytic converter by using Sulfuric acid, which is named as GEAR to reduce pressure drop and improve performance.

The report also includes detailed market overview, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, analyst insights, predictive analysis, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, market segmentation and company profiling of the market.

Market Segmentation:

Global Sulfuric Acid is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Sulfuric Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Manufacturing Process

Global Sulfuric Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Sulfuric Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Type

Global Sulfuric Acid Market Research and Analysis, By Region

The Report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Sulfuric Acid Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Sulfuric Acid Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Sulfuric Acid Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

