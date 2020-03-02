SULFUR MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Sulfur Industry

This report researches the worldwide Sulfur market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Sulfur breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Sulfur is a non-metallic, multivalent, and tasteless naturally occurring element. It is usually lemon yellowish in color and found in various mineral springs, water bodies, iron pyrites, gypsum, zinc blende, Epsom salts, barites, and other minerals and ores. Sulfate and sulfide minerals are the most available sources of sulfur on Earth. Apart from mining operations, sulfur is also produced as a byproduct during several chemical, crude oil, and petrochemical refining operations such as tar sands recovery, petroleum refining, coking and metallurgical plants, and heavy oil and natural gas processing. Sulfur is one of the most abundantly available natural elements found on Earth. It is an important nutrient for animals, human beings, and crops. It is one of the key basic chemicals that is widely used as a raw material in the chemical industry. It is used in the production of sulfuric acid as a derivative, which is further used in several industrial and chemical processes, especially in the production of phosphate fertilizers.

The increased adoption of TPV in the automotive industry is one of the primary factors that fuel the growth of the sulfur market in the coming years. The adoption of TPV offers manufacturers various benefits in terms of design flexibility, long-term weather resistance, and reduced cost that are not available with the traditional counterparts such as rubber and EPDM. As a result, it finds its application various automotive components including instrumental panels, airbag covers, dashboard coverings, mudguards, weather seals, and door trim skin. This will drive the demand for sulfur since TPV is manufactured using the dynamic vulcanization process and sulfur is used as an accelerator and curative in the vulcanization process.

APAC is estimated to be the major revenue contributor to the sulfur element market throughout the forecast period. China is the dominant player in this region and the country is focusing on the development of its chemical industry. The presence of major agricultural markets such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and Japan that account for a considerable share of the total sulfur production will drive the market’s growth prospects in this region.

Global Sulfur market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Sulfur.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Sulfur capacity, production, value, price and market share of Sulfur in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Chemtrade Logistics

Enersul Limited Partnership

Gazpro

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Sulfur Breakdown Data by Type

Agricultural Sulphur

Industrial Sulphur

Sulfur Breakdown Data by Application

Agro-Chemicals

Chemicals and Petrochemical Refining

Metal Processing

Sulfur Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Sulfur Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Sulfur capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Sulfur manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

