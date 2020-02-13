Sulfamic Acid Market Scope by Trends and Opportunities to Expand Significantly by 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Sulfamic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Sulfamic acid is also named as amidosulfuric acid, amidosulfonic acid, sulfamidic acid, and aminosulfonic. Sulfamic acid is a molecular compound with chemical formula (H3NSO3). It is a water-soluble, and colorless compound present in various applications. Sulfamates are also byproducts of sulfamic acid.Sulfamic acid is majorly a predecessor to sweet-tasting mixtures. Sulfamic acid is also used in the design of various types of therapeutic agents including HIV protease inhibitors (PIs), antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs (carbonic anhydrase and steroid sulfatase inhibitors), anti-epileptic drugs, nucleoside human immunodeficiency virus that are reverse transcriptase inhibitors, and weight loss drugs.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Drivers & Restraints

The major factors boosting the growth of the sulfamic acid market are high demand in the various industrial application and rising demand for personal care products in the market. The tendency to spend on cosmetics not immensely impacted by a slowdown, rather consumer choices during this period inclines to shift to minimum priced market products. Personal care industry is a most attractive and potential market and thus it is expected to grow in the near future. Hence, demand for sulfamic acid is expected to grow in forecasted years. Sulfamic acid is proven as a safe ingredient in personal care products application, however, the cosmetic segment is considered it as a moderate hazard. Sulfamic acid can also lead to cancer related and cellular level changes concerns if used for an elongated period. Sulfamic Acid is a water-soluble compound majorly used as cleaning agent of processing equipment in industrial purpose. As a cleaning agent, Sulfamic Acid can be used in a wide variety of industries including which boost up its demand across the globe in coming years. In addition, sulfamic acid other uses such as the catalyst for esterification process, herbicide, coagulator use for urea-formaldehyde resins, an ingredient in fire extinguishing media, and pigment & dye manufacturing. Sulfamic acid is the primary raw material for the various chemical product which is a largely used fire retardant substantial and herbicide for household by-products also driving its demand across the regions.On the other hand, the major factors restraining the overall growth of the sulfamic acid market are, health related concerns such as, It can also cause cancer-related and cellular level changes health related issues if used for an elongated period and government regulations.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Market Segmentation

The sulfamic acid market is segmented into four parts based on the forms, end-use type, industry types, and geography.

Based on the form of Sulfamic Acid market is segmented into:

Crystal

Powder

Liquid

Others

Based on the end use Sulfamic Acid market is segmented into:

Paper & Pulp production

Electroplating and Electro-refining

Plastic

Sulphation and Sulphamation

Chlorine Stabilization

Dyes and Pigments

Others

Based on the industry Sulfamic Acid market is segmented into:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture/Animal Feed

Others Industries

Sulfamic Acid Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, sulfamic acid market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Sulfamic acid market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to wide range of end-user application in various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, agriculture/animal feed, others industries. In North America, the high demand of sulfamic in cosmetics and paper manufacturing and increasing production rate will drive the overall growth of market. Asia-Pacific represents the significantly high market share and grow with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period. China is expected to drive the demand for sulfamic acid in the South Asian region. The region have key leading manufacturers of sulfamic acid market and also several medium sized companies which are indulging in the production of sulfamic acid. Mushrooming chemical industry in China is expected to swell the demand for set up of various small and medium sized players which are indulging in the production of in Asia Pacific region. Demand for effective cosmetics products is expected to raise demand for sulfamic acid in developed countries such as the U.S, and hence North America is expected to increase its capacity for sulfamic acid production in the next few years. Eventual demand for sulfamic acid from personal care industry from Latin America holds considerable potential for growth of sulfamic acid market in the next few years. Better product formulation and extensive research and development are anticipated to boost the market in the foreseeable future, thus providing potential opportunities for growth to players. Moreover, increasing population and rising health concerns mainly in emerging economies of China and India is expected to boost the growth the APEJ sulfamic acid market.

Sulfamic Acid Market: Key Players

Few players identified in Sulfamic Acid market are:-

Nissan Chemical

Raviraj Chemicals

Palm Commodities

Mingda Chemical

Yantai Sanding

Laizhou Jinxing

Shandong Xingda

Nanjing Jinzhang

Laizhou Guangcheng

Jiangsu Yazhong

Others

